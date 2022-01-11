ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Energy forecasts oil surpluses as far as the eye can see

By Nathan Allen
 4 days ago
The DOE / EIA released their short term energy outlook this afternoon, detailing their view of energy market supply / demand balances in coming years - in short, they see a path to new highs in US production leading to a surplus market from Q1 2022 onward...

