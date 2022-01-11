ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Eat World Announce 2022 Tour With Dashboard Confessional

By Ashley Perez Hollingsworth
genreisdead.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional are teaming up for a 2022 tour. The “Surviving the Truth Tour,” a combination of new album titles from both bands, will span 17 dates from late February through March. The trek kicks off February 26th in Tempe, Arizona and runs until March 22nd in...

genreisdead.com

103GBF

Spoon Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Spoon have announced an upcoming run of U.S. shows in support of their upcoming album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The tour will launch on Feb. 8 in Santa Ana, Calif., three days before the release of the LP on Feb. 11, and wrap up nearly four months later in Phoenix.
MUSIC
959theriver.com

Bon Jovi Announces They Will Tour This Year

They are still Livin’ on a Prayer. Bon Jovi will be hitting the road this year. Jon Bon Jovi announced the news in a special fan club video saying more details will come out today (Friday). But, a few of the first dates have been released — including an...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Drug Church share new single “World Impact,” announce spring tour

On March 11, Drug Church will release their new album Hygiene—one of our most anticipated albums of the year (so far)—via Pure Noise. After releasing two singles, “Million Miles of Fun” and Essential Track “Detective Lieutenant,” they’ve shared a third: “World Impact.” Hear it below. The group is also touring this spring. Take a look at their upcoming dates.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Sevendust Announce Animosity Anniversary Tour

Sevendust will celebrate the 21st anniversary of one of their most popular albums, Animosity, with a headline tour of the U.S., The PRP reports. It’s not clear if the band will be performing the entire record as part of the tour or not. Support will come from Tetrarch and...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Amorphis Announce Spring Tour Dates

Amorphis will return to North America for a new run of tour dates this spring, the band has announced. The trek will be in support of Amorphis’ new album, x, out asdas. Support will come from Sylvaine and Hoaxed. See all confirmed dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

W.A.S.P. announce 40th anniversary world tour U.S. dates

Los Angeles, California-based heavy metal/hard rock pros W.A.S.P. have announced 40th anniversary world tour dates in the U.S. for October, November and December. The trek will see support from L.A.’s Armored Saint (who are also celebrating their 40th anniversary) on all dates, plus the legendary Michael Schenker (ex-UFO, Michael Schenker Group) will appear on the Texas and Tulsa shows — all concerts are listed below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Hanson Announces World Tour, New Album

Tulsa's own Hanson has announced a world tour and new album coming in 2022. The group announced the "Red Green Blue World Tour" on Thursday morning. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 20 on the group's website Hanson.net. On The same day...
TULSA, OK
themusicuniverse.com

Lil Durk announces 2022 tour

Lil Durk has announced the 7220 Tour for 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city tour in support of the Chicago rapper’s forthcoming 7220 album kicks off on April 8th in Phoenix at Arizona Federal Theatre making stops across the US in Houston, Atlanta, New York, and more before wrapping up in Chicago on May 2nd at United Center.
MUSIC
x1065.com

Your Chance to Jam Out with Jimmy Eat World

American rock band, Jimmy Eat World, is coming to the St. Augustine Amphitheater on March 17th, 2022 at 6 pm for a night you cannot miss! Want to be there? X 106.5 is hooking you up with a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. All you need to do is enter below!
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Deadline

Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
NASHVILLE, TN
MotorBiscuit

Carvana Is in Major Trouble in Florida

Carvana, the online, used car sales dealership that promises its customers delivery to the door, no hidden fees, and certified inspected vehicles, faces fines, fees, and dealer license suspension in Florida. The company is accused of filing title paperwork in an untimely manner. Florida residents have also complained about title delays that prevent them from licensing their vehicles within the timeline required by state law.
FLORIDA STATE
Pitchfork

The Detroit Cobras’ Rachel Nagy Has Died

Rachel Nagy, best known as the singer of the Michigan garage rock band the Detroit Cobras, has died, her representative confirmed to Pitchfork. No cause of death was given. Detroit Cobra’s label Third Man eulogized Nagy on Instagram, writing, “In both her voice and personality, Rachel Nagy was the perfect balance of tough badass and absolute sweetheart.” Bandmate Greg Cartwright wrote in a message to the band’s Facebook page: “With the Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul and R&B to fans all over the world. More than just a performer, she embodied the spirit of the music itself and vaulted it to new heights with her own deeply affecting vocal power. I know that I am not alone when I say that I was inspired by her vitality, her fierce intensity and her vulnerability.”
DETROIT, MI
Nashville Scene

Walk Eat Nashville Tours Are Hitting the Pavement Again

Like many of us, Shannon Largen was facing a professional crossroads in 2020. She had worked for the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for 16 years, training folks and also starting and running the Music City Greeter program. “I love Nashville, love hospitality and telling people about my favorite city,”...
NASHVILLE, TN
genreisdead.com

While You Were Away: New Music From Jack White And Korn, Plus Coachella 2022, Tours On Sale And More

While You Were Away is back after a holiday break! Hear new music from Jack White and Korn plus see which concerts are on sale this week and more!. In anticipation of his upcoming world tour, Jack White has shared a new live video for his latest single “Taking Me Back.” The black and white clip shows White performing the song with his band, which includes bassist Dominic Davis, keyboardist Quincy McCrary, and drummer Daru Jones, who will also join the rocker on tour this year.
MUSIC
celebrityaccess.com

Unskinny Bop … Oops … Mmm Bop – Hanson Announces 2022 World Tour and Album

(CelebrityAccess) – Pop Trio Hanson, aka Isaac, Taylor and Zac have announced a 2002 tour run and new album. The album will consist of the band’s three solo efforts on one disc. The multi-platinum, three-time Grammy nominated trifecta (Taylor-lead singer, Isaac-guitar, and Zac-drums) have sold over 16M albums...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Portrayal of Guilt announce spring tour

Portrayal of Guilt have announced American tour dates for this spring. World Peace will be joining them on all dates. Portrayal of Guilt released their albums We Are Always Alone and CHRISTFUCKER in 2021. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
CBS Boston

Zac Brown Band Announces Fenway Park Concert This Summer

BOSTON (CBS) — Is it really summer if the Zac Brown Band isn’t playing at Fenway Park? The country group is returning to Fenway, where they hold the record for most sold-out consecutive shows, on July 15, 2022. Tickets for the “Out In The Middle Tour” show will go on sale to the general public Jan. 20 at redsox.com/concerts. The band will be accompanied by gospel guitarist Robert Randolph. .@zacbrownband is heading out on the Out In The Middle Tour with @rrtfb on July 15th! Tickets go on sale Jan. 20 at 10am ET! https://t.co/NEVlWLUk8n pic.twitter.com/wag6h8usNM — Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) January 14, 2022 Other Fenway concerts planned for the summer include Def Leppard & Motley Crue, Aerosmith, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lady Gaga.  
BOSTON, MA
WOKV

Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm

ATLANTA — (AP) — A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice was sweeping through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous frigid glaze. Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia,...

