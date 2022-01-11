ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chart Talk: GLD jumps back above its 200-day moving average

By Jason Capul
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) jumped back above its 200-day moving average. The fund which tracks the price action of...

actionforex.com

USDCHF Powers Back, Crossing above its 50- and 200-SMA

USDCHF powered back from its late December low, halting a five session losing streak and crossing above the 50- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The cautiously bullish outlook for the pair is maintained despite failing to mark yet another successive higher low in December. Short-term momentum indicators are supporting...
Seeking Alpha

Citi screens for most and least crowded stocks poised for big moves

Citi is out with a screen for "significant downside risk or upside potential" based on crowding. Citi measures crowding across quants, fundamentals, hedge funds and multi-strat macro funds using five metrics: the most crowded quant factor ranking (region specific), historical relative valuation, short interest, concentration of sell-side analyst ratings and macro risk contribution in individual stocks.
Seeking Alpha

Tekla Healthcare Investors: Understanding The Mechanics Of Its 8.5% Yield

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed end fund (CEF) that currently sports an 8.5% current yield. Over the weekend, I read with great interest an article purportedly tailor made for retirees searching for yield. The article suggested that Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH), with its roughly 8.5% current yield, was a fantastic closed end fund (CEF) and well suited for retirees. Although I don't have any objections or strong opinions per se regarding the quality of the underlying stocks contained within this closed end fund, I just want to provide some additional clarity on the mechanics of how this 8.5% yield is achieved.
FOXBusiness

Dollar's drop signals shaky US economy

Inflation is roaring, and King Dollar is snoring even as interest rates rise. The dollar, which has dropped for three straight sessions, has been giving up gains seen after the Federal Reserve has signaled strong interest rate hikes in the coming months. The dollar has dropped to the lowest level against the Euro since November.
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Topping Signals On The QQQ Charts (Technically Speaking For 1/13)

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2 percent in December, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This rise followed advances of 1.0 percent in November and 0.6 percent in October. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, final demand prices moved up 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since data were first calculated in 2010.
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
Seeking Alpha

An Impressive Start To The Year For Nickel As It Hits 10-Year High

Nickel has gained almost 6% year-to-date, chiefly driven by a continuous inventory drawdown and the tightness in the class 1 market. Nickel has gained almost 6% year-to-date, chiefly driven by a continuous inventory drawdown and the tightness in the class 1 market. Macro tailwinds, hot inflations remain a support the...
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Gold Prices Increase

With the value of the US dollar under pressure in the wake of consumer price inflation data, the price of gold moved upwards with gains to the resistance level of 1828 dollars an ounce. The increase in the price of gold comes as the US dollar index DXY fell 0.7 percent after the highly anticipated Labor Department report showed that the annual rate of US consumer price growth again reached its highest level in nearly 40 years.
Seeking Alpha

Copper up 3%, closing in on all-time highs

Copper prices jumped 3%+ this morning, and now sit just below all time highs. Goldman recently increased the Bank's forecasts for copper to $12,000/mt (~$5.4/lb), seeing 20%+ upside this year, as the red metal reaches all-time highs over the coming 12 months. Overnight at Saudi Arabia's inaugural mining conference, Barrick...
Seeking Alpha

Trex: A Green Stock That's Not In The Red

Trex is the largest manufacturer of composite decking and railings in the U.S. I always say that speculators follow the news and investors follow the numbers. If the company isn't profitable or about to be in the very near future, I won't even consider buying its stock. I also rarely ever short stocks since I can't be certain the market thinks the same way I do.
Seeking Alpha

Week 3 MDA Breakout Stocks - January 2022: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 3 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and a Dow stock pick. The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 7 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached over 240 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
Seeking Alpha

U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Bitcoin Mining And Real Estate Lead A 5 IPO Week

Five IPOs are slated to raise $457 million in the shortened holiday week ahead. Five IPOs are slated to raise $457 million in the shortened holiday week ahead. REIT Four Springs Capital Trust (FSPR) plans to raise $252 million at a $603 million market cap. The company’s portfolio consists of 156 commercial properties across 32 states, focused on single-tenant, income producing industrial, medical, retail, and office properties. Four Springs’ properties were 99.8% leased as of 12/15/21, though its 10 largest tenants accounted for nearly half of its ABR.
