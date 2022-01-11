Chart Talk: GLD jumps back above its 200-day moving average

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed end fund (CEF) that currently sports an 8.5% current yield. Over the weekend, I read with great interest an article purportedly tailor made for retirees searching for yield. The article suggested that Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH), with its roughly 8.5% current yield, was a fantastic closed end fund (CEF) and well suited for retirees. Although I don't have any objections or strong opinions per se regarding the quality of the underlying stocks contained within this closed end fund, I just want to provide some additional clarity on the mechanics of how this 8.5% yield is achieved.

