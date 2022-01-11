H&R Block Tax Software at Office Depot and OfficeMax: 50% off

Bloomberg Tax has added new features to the Tax Provision product it acquired last year from Tax Prodigy. Bloomberg Tax acquired Tax Prodigy Provision in August and renamed it Bloomberg Tax Provision. The software enables tax professionals to forecast and calculate the tax provisioning for their companies, using a balance sheet approach to comply with U.S. GAAP. New features include automation for valuation allowance and a template they can upload to produce a payable true-up report. Users can now define an “issue” within their tax provision such as an IRS audit, an amended return, or an error correction, and track all the elements of the provision that are affected by the issue, including the impact on the rate reconciliation.
