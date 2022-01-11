ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H&R Block Tax Software at Office Depot and OfficeMax: 50% off

moneytalksnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave on several versions of H&R Block tax software with prices...

www.moneytalksnews.com

thunder1320.com

TAX TIPS: H&R Block offers instant refund

HAPPY NEW YEAR from the tax professionals at H&R Block, Manchester! If you made a resolution to get your maximum refund this year, we can help you! Book an appointment online at the Manchester office or call us at 728-9462 to schedule an appointment over the phone. And if it’s hard for you to plan ahead, walk-in clients are also welcome. Our office is open Monday through Saturday (and some Sundays) to serve you.
MANCHESTER, TN
chainstoreage.com

Office Depot parent sells CompuCom

The ODP Corp. has completed the sale of its IT services subsidiary. The parent company of Office Depot and Office Max has sold its CompuCom Systems subsidiary to an affiliate of Variant Equity in a transaction valued up to $305 million. The deal consists of a mix of cash, an interest-bearing promissory note, and a contingent future earn out, ODP said. ODP in January 2021 said that it planned to sell CompuCom, which it acquired in 2017.
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

Bloomberg improves tax-provisioning software

Bloomberg Tax has added new features to the Tax Provision product it acquired last year from Tax Prodigy. Bloomberg Tax acquired Tax Prodigy Provision in August and renamed it Bloomberg Tax Provision. The software enables tax professionals to forecast and calculate the tax provisioning for their companies, using a balance sheet approach to comply with U.S. GAAP. New features include automation for valuation allowance and a template they can upload to produce a payable true-up report. Users can now define an “issue” within their tax provision such as an IRS audit, an amended return, or an error correction, and track all the elements of the provision that are affected by the issue, including the impact on the rate reconciliation.
SOFTWARE
chainstoreage.com

Office Depot parent delays spin-off after getting new offer for consumer business

Staples has a rival in years-long pursuit to acquire rival Office Depot. The ODP Corp said it is delaying its previously announced plans to split into two public companies to give it time to review offers for the potential sale of its consumer business, which includes approximately 1,100 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores, officedepot.com, and the Office Depot and OfficeMax intellectual property, including all brand names. The delay comes after ODP, in May, approved a plan for a tax-free spinoff that would separate the company into two publicly traded companies.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

Storage Sale at Northern Tool: Shop now

Organize your workshop and save on dozens of tubs, carts, shelving, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool Tips Pictured is the Ironton Metal Louvered Panel System w/ 24 Bins for $29.99 ($30 off).
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Northern Tool Clearance: At least 20% off

Save on tool kits, heaters, extension cords, shelving, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool Tips Some items ship for free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the (very variable) shipping fees. Want a Happy Retirement? Do These 3 Things First. You've worked hard for years to get where you...
AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
MarketRealist

Confused by Taxes? This Tax Preparation Software Can Help

With the IRS kicking off the 2022 tax filing season on Jan. 24, 2022, people have started looking for software that can help them file their taxes correctly. With so many choices out there, it's difficult know which tax preparation software is going to cater to all of your needs and help you save on filing fees.
INCOME TAX
People

Believe It: Amazon's Hidden Outlet Store Has Best-Selling Kitchen Appliances on Sale — Up to 70% Off

In between all the holiday cooking and baking you've been doing, it's easy to imagine how much easier prepping would be with that dream kitchen must-have. Well, you don't have to put it on next year's wish list, because there are thousands of deals on best-selling and popular kitchen products hidden within Amazon's Outlet store. And the discounts are up to 70 percent off right now.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

A Trick to Finding COVID-19 Tests in Stock Online

We’ve all gotten used to shortages during the pandemic, from toilet paper to new cars. But a shortage of COVID-19 tests is more serious, as it potentially puts our health at risk. As the omicron variant has spread, it has become nearly impossible to find these tests on store shelves in many communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel 25

Lowe’s after-Christmas clearance has up to 75% off in-store items

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While you may think Black Friday is the best time to...
SHOPPING

