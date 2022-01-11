ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

NIO, Baosteel announce strategic partnership

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NIO (NIO +4.3%) and Chinese steel producer Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel) announce a strategic partnership to collaborate in areas including products...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Superworld & Tokens.com To Form Strategic Metaverse Partnership

The virtual world platform SuperWorld has partnered with Metaverse Group, a subsidiary of publicly traded company Tokens.com, who will bolster their metaverse presence by investing up to USD $1 million on SuperWorld’s virtual real estate platform. SuperWorld is a virtual world in augmented reality (AR), digitally mapped over the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

GreenBox POS Announces Strategic Acquisition

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ:GBOX), an innovative blockchain ledger fintech company, today announced its entry into a binding agreement to acquire Roark Holdings Ltd, a United Kingdom-based licensed payment institution, in an all-stock transaction for 150,000 shares. A respected payment institution, Roark Holdings T/A Paysos.com allows the licensor to process debit and credit card payments and local payments within the U.K. Through the purchase, GreenBox accomplishes a significant strategic objective of expanding across multiple markets, made possible with the technology capabilities of Roark Holdings. Key motivators for the acquisition were Roark Holdings’ infrastructure and cutting-edge software. “Accumulating an array of technologies is vital to our long-term growth strategy, as GreenBox further progresses toward global expansion,” said Chief Business Development Officer Pouya Moghavem. “This strategic transaction enables us to further GreenBox market share in this vastly opportunistic market.”
BUSINESS
aithority.com

OneConnect Inks New Strategic Partnership Agreement With Chengfang Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions has announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Chengfang Financial Technology Co. Ltd., (abbreviated as “Chengfang Financial Technology”), a financial technology company established by the People’s Bank of China (“PBOC”). Working with shared principles of equal collaboration, joint development, honesty and trustworthiness, both parties will work together to address common pain points in the financial industry, deliver technological innovations, and enhance data processing and governance.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partnership#Iron#Chinese#Baoshan Iron Steel#Qcdds
aithority.com

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies Announces Strategic Partnership With Microsoft To Further Enable Its Digital Surgery Solutions

The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC) announced that it will collaborate with Microsoft to further enable and expand JJMDC’s secure and compliant digital surgery ecosystem. The Microsoft Cloud will help JJMDC realize its vision of driving innovation that advances skills, improves workflow, and enhances surgical decision making for a better overall customer experience and improved patient and economic outcomes.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Nio announces repurchase right notification for convertible notes due 2024

Nio (NYSE:NIO) is notifying holders of its 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 that pursuant to the Indenture dated as of February 4, 2019 relating to the Notes by and between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon, each holder has the right, at the option of such holder, to require the Company to repurchase all of such holder’s Notes or any portion thereof that is an integral multiple of $1,000 principal amount for cash on February 1, 2022 (the “Repurchase Right”).
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Pieris Is A Biotech To Watch With Extensive Pipeline And Key Partnerships

First patient has been dosed for phase 2 study using PRS-343 for treatment of patients with HER2 gastric cancer. Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) is a biotech that should be on your radar. That's because it has a pipeline full of many drugs, but most importantly it is in a phase 2 study exploring the use of its drug PRS-343 to treat patients with gastric cancer. Then, there is another drug in the pipeline known as PRS-060, being used to treat patients with respiratory illness. A major reason why this drug might be better is because it has already been partnered out with AstraZeneca (AZN). With a pipeline split between several immuno-oncology and respiratory drugs, it has a lot of potential. It is still quite speculative, but I believe that it has some good drugs. For instance, PRS-343 is a bispecific fusion protein that uses both 4-1BB-targeting Anticalin protein and an HER2-targeting antibody. HER2 targeting has been proven to work against many types of cancers. With respect to PRS-060, it is an IL4-Ra inhibitor. IL-13 and IL-4 are both good to use to combat against Asthma and other respiratory illnesses. With a partial proven model for a few drugs and a big sized pipeline, I believe this is worth a look as a speculative play.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
Country
China
Seeking Alpha

Olo: Cash On Hand And New Partners Like Uber Will Make The Price Spike Up

New York City-based B2B SaaS company Olo is a leading on-demand commerce platform empowering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation. Olo (NYSE:OLO) reports $597 million in cash to hire new personnel as well as to develop more software. The company receives good feedback from well-known restaurants, and management is signing new agreements with established businesses. Under the best-case scenario, Olo will develop more APIs, sign new agreements, and acquire other competitors. My DCF model with conservative assumptions resulted in a target price of $50. Of course, I am a buyer at the current price mark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Claritas Pharmaceuticals signs $5M equity financing deal

Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:KALTF) says it has secured $5M equity financing facility with Alumina Partners, Ontario, for a period of 2 years. The agreement provides Claritas with an option to draw down cash tranches of up to $250,000 in exchange of units issued at discount of 15% to 25% from the closing market price.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

ON Semiconductor: EV Semiconductor Supplier Of Tomorrow

ON Semiconductor has a variety of offerings that will transform the company in the coming quarters. ON Semiconductor (ON) started operations in 1999 as a spinoff of Motorola's (MSI) Semiconductor unit. Since then, the company has evolved to serve a variety of industries and customers. Recently, with the acquisition of GT Advanced Technologies, ON Semiconductor is entering the silicon carbide market. Silicon carbide is a base material used in semiconductors. This acquisition is huge because it continues to vertically integrate its supply chain in the face of global supply chain uncertainty.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Nio Is Announcing Early Redemption Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024

Close on heels of reporting strong deliveries for December, Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) announced Monday plans to buy back debt that is maturing in 2024. What Happened: Nio said it is notifying holders of its 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024 that they have the right to require the company to repurchase all of, or portion of the notes, for cash on Feb. 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Neiman Marcus Group Makes Two Senior Appointments + More News

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 15, 2022: Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has made two more senior leadership appointments. The luxury retail chain has tapped Amanda Martin as SVP, chief supply chain officer and will take over responsibility for all supply chain operations, including NMG’s multi-year supply chain transformation. In addition to this responsibility, Martin will oversee the retailer’s photo studio and customer care divisions. And, Vijay Karthik has been promoted to SVP, chief technology officer...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Takeda Pharmaceutical: Will Continue To Trade This For Income For Some Time To Come

We wrote about Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) back in October and really liked what we saw with respect to the company's fundamentals. As we can see below on the technical chart, the descending triangle which was playing itself out at the time seems to have finally bottomed. Suffice it to say, we are expecting higher prices from here on for reasons we will get into. What really attracted us at the time was the company's extensive pipeline with really encouraging possibilities across a host of sectors. Furthermore, and what was crucial in our eyes was that the firm was generating ample cash-flow to ensure the pipeline was being given every possibility to prove itself. Management reiterated this on the recent earnings call by stating that its intention was to continue to invest behind its growth drivers which will undoubtedly lead to higher R&D investment in upcoming quarters. From a longevity standpoint, this is what investors want to see.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Zendesk - An Update Heading Into 2022

Zendesk has seen continued growth in a rather steady fashion. When Zendesk (ZEN) went public in the spring of 2014, I was cautious as I concluded that a billion dollar valuation for the SaaS provider was too much. With hindsight this conclusion has been too conservative, as the market was setting up for a multi-year boom in technology names.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Longfor Joins Peers With Spinoff, IPO For Property Management Arm

After repeatedly denying plans to spin off its property management arm, Longfor Group has filed to list Longfor Intelligent Living in Hong Kong. Property developers have been spinning off their real estate management units for several years now, seeking to raise cash and better differentiate the two types of business. One exception has been Longfor Group (OTCPK:LGFRY) (0960.HK), a top-10 developer that insisted it had no such plans. But times have changed, and now the company is following its peers by applying to separately list its property management operations in Hong Kong.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy