Is JP Morgan A Good Bank Stock To Buy For 2022?

 4 days ago
Leading bank JP Morgan is cheaper than other top banks at 11 times earnings because it's less sensitive to a hot economy and rising rates. JP Morgan Chase (JPM) has a storied history going back to the 19th Century. It provided much of the financing for the American railroad system as...

Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells...
Dow Jones Dives 450 Points As Stock Sell-Off Accelerates; Banks Fall But Chip Stocks Rally

The stock market sell-off accelerated Friday afternoon as the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 450 points to dip below its 50-day moving average. The Dow Jones industrials lost 1.2%, the S&P 500 fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq gave up 0.8% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slumped 1.5%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
We Bought More Of The Plunging American Tower

AMT is an excellent REIT. Massive growth in AFFO per share throughout the last decade demonstrates the consistent strength of their business model. When Seeking Alpha reached a deal with Getty Images for the images at the start of articles, it probably seemed like I wouldn't be able to find any cat memes. Wrong. Not quite as wrong as investors who doubt tower REITs, but still wrong.
Tekla Healthcare Investors: Understanding The Mechanics Of Its 8.5% Yield

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed end fund (CEF) that currently sports an 8.5% current yield. Over the weekend, I read with great interest an article purportedly tailor made for retirees searching for yield. The article suggested that Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH), with its roughly 8.5% current yield, was a fantastic closed end fund (CEF) and well suited for retirees. Although I don't have any objections or strong opinions per se regarding the quality of the underlying stocks contained within this closed end fund, I just want to provide some additional clarity on the mechanics of how this 8.5% yield is achieved.
Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
