Stockton-based GK Mongolian BBQ is expanding its presence in the region with plans to open a restaurant in the South Land Park Shopping Center. The location will be the first in Sacramento, though it will be the 11th for the family-owned company in its 35th year of operation. GK Mongolian BBQ serves personalized stir-fry bowls. Customers choose from a variety of fresh ingredients including meats, vegetables and house-made noodles and sauces that are then cooked over a 650-degree grill.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO