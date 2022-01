Twitch is a hub of community creation for many people where viewers can tune in to watch their favorite personalities play video games or even take part in everyday tasks. While there's no shortage of streamers like NickMercs, slamming viewers for trash-talking during "Call of Duty: Warzone" streams, or popular individuals like Amouranth conquering Twitch's non-gaming categories, scammers recently used the platform to further a money-laundering scheme. When all was said and done, almost $10 million had passed through the platform — but Twitch isn't content to sit idly by and let others take advantage of the service.

