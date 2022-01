As we approach what some are referring to as the “anniversary” of the attack on our nation’s Capitol, one thing that has become crystal clear is America’s indifference, especially within the actual battleground halls of the Capitol currently exhibited by our elected officials. Now, as that assault against our democracy fades and talking heads spend their days downplaying the events, pretending that their mad dash to safety never happened and increasing their media presence in order to spread more lies and disinformation, Americans have become numb to the death and carnage.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO