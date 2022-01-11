California governor proposes fuel tax freeze

When President Joe Biden announced in September that he was ordering a vaccine mandate at companies with at least 100 employees, a courtroom battle seemed inevitable. On Friday, Jan. 7, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s rule, which would mandate that companies with 100 or more employees require their workers to either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly. Opponents contend the rule oversteps and is unconstitutional. OSHA, meanwhile, notes that the virus has already killed more than 800,000 people in the United States and argues that the rule could save “thousands of lives” and prevent “hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations in the next six months alone.”

