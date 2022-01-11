ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California governor proposes fuel tax freeze

By Keith Goble
Land Line Media
Land Line Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week unveiled a budget plan that includes freezing the state’s fuel tax rates. The freeze is part of his plan to take advantage of a $45 billion state surplus. At a Monday news conference detailing his proposed budget, the governor included information on...

landline.media

Comments / 2

Land Line Media

Winter weather, supply issues spur emergency declarations

Continued supply issues, in addition to winter weather conditions, have led several states in the Midwest and West to declare emergencies related to petroleum and propane products. In Iowa and North Dakota, supply remains the issue. Iowa’s disaster proclamation, in effect until Feb. 5, states “because of high demand for...
IOWA STATE
Land Line Media

U.S. Supreme Court rejects OSHA vaccine rule

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration overstepped with its COVID-19 vaccine rule, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled. On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Supreme Court rejected OSHA’s controversial rule, which would mandate that companies with 100 or more employees require their workers to either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Land Line Media

Diesel prices back up this week

A streak of seven consecutive weeks of falling diesel prices ended with the latest Energy Information Administration report, released on Jan. 10. The report said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.657, up from $3.613 last week. That average is 98.7 cents higher than it was one year ago.
TRAFFIC
Land Line Media

Webinar to go over new out-of-service criteria set

Updated out-of-service criteria are set to go into effect April 1. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has scheduled a webinar to get motor carriers up to speed on them. Kerri Wirachowsky, director of the CVSA Roadside Inspection Program, is lined up to speak. The webinar will cover changes to the criteria and new and updated inspection bulletins. The information in this webinar is suited for in-service training of certified inspectors and serves as an update for industry members.
CARS
Land Line Media

Has trucking finally found the automated holy grail?

At least two new truckload companies claim they’re close and getting closer to the automated holy grail. One is a new company named Variant that operates within a familiar, older one – U.S. Xpress. The other is an Austin, Texas, startup named AI Fleet. It’s safe to assume that AI in this case stands for artificial intelligence, an important factor in the development of both companies.
TECHNOLOGY
Land Line Media

Trucking job growth hits a snag in December

Despite a supply chain crisis exacerbating employment issues within the trucking industry, trucking jobs remained mostly stagnant in December. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 300 more trucking jobs were added to the economy last month. December marks the slowest growth for trucking employment for the year. Only two months experienced job losses: February (minus 1,800) and May (minus 800).
INDUSTRY
Land Line Media

Diesel prices drop in most regions

More than half of the reporting regions saw a drop in diesel prices, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report. In addition, the Jan. 3 report said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.613, down from $3.615 last week. That average is 97.3 cents higher than it was one year ago.
TRAFFIC
Land Line Media

Supreme Court to hear vaccine case Jan. 7

When President Joe Biden announced in September that he was ordering a vaccine mandate at companies with at least 100 employees, a courtroom battle seemed inevitable. On Friday, Jan. 7, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s rule, which would mandate that companies with 100 or more employees require their workers to either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly. Opponents contend the rule oversteps and is unconstitutional. OSHA, meanwhile, notes that the virus has already killed more than 800,000 people in the United States and argues that the rule could save “thousands of lives” and prevent “hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations in the next six months alone.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Land Line Media

Colorado governor cuts 100 years from driver’s sentence

Colorado’s governor on Dec. 30 reduced the 110-year sentence of truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 10 years. In his executive order, Gov. Jared Polis granted clemency and commuted his sentence. Aguilera-Mederos will be eligible for parole on Dec. 30, 2026. Before clemency was granted, his parole eligibility date was 2091.
COLORADO STATE
Land Line Media

Land Line Now’s top podcasts for 2021

Here are the top five Land Line Now podcasts from 2021, the ones that got the most response and touched on hot topics. Take a few minutes to revisit them. 1. April 27, 2021 – Congressman: Higher minimum insurance bad for rail, good for trucks. A member of the...
ECONOMY
Land Line Media

Diesel prices still going down

Diesel prices were again lower than the previous week, outside of the California region, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report. The Dec. 27 data release said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.615, down from $3.626 last week. That average is 98 cents higher than it was one year ago.
TRAFFIC
Land Line Media

South Dakota launches revamped trucking information website

Finding trucking information in South Dakota is now easier thanks to significant updates to the state’s Truck Info website. According to a news release, a major update to South Dakota Department of Transportation’s SDTruckInfo website is complete. The online tool is a one-stop shop for trucks based or driving in the state.
POLITICS
Land Line Media

Enhanced commercial vehicle enforcement coming to Arizona

A recently announced partnership between the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Department of Public Safety is said to streamline commercial vehicle enforcement, according to an ADOT news release. Arizona’s ports of entry at interstate and international borders are of particular focus, according to the news release. “ADOT...
ARIZONA STATE
Land Line Media

UCR fees are due Jan. 1

Enforcement for the 2022 Unified Carrier Registration year begins Jan. 1. Registration for 2022 opened on Oct. 1. Fees for 2022 are the same as for the previous year. The UCR is an annual permit that most motor carriers must pay if they have an active U.S. DOT number regardless whether they are using that DOT number or not and it is marked interstate, says OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department.
CARS
Land Line Media

Buttigieg to speak at 2022 Transportation Research Board meetings

The Transportation Research Board’s annual meetings will feature U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as the keynote speaker. The 101st annual meetings are planned for Jan. 9-13 in Washington, D.C., and Buttigieg is scheduled to speak from 1:30-3 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Buttigieg will provide opening remarks and then participate in a “fireside chat” with members of the Transportation Research Board’s executive committee.
TRAFFIC
