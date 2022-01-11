ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Boyd County schools move to NTI through Friday

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42L0by_0disHR4m00

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The superintendent of Boyd County Public Schools says the school district will be moving to Non-Traditional Instruction for the remainder of the week.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

In a tweet , the superintendent’s office says Wednesday, Jan. 12; Thursday, Jan. 13; and Friday, Jan. 14 will be NTI due to “staffing issues and high student absenteeism.”

The school district will be sending out detailed information for students later through email, on social media and on the district’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Fire in Charleston overnight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials say there was a fully involved fire in Charleston this morning. They say the call came in right before 5:30 a.m. They say there were no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police Department responded to the fire, officials say.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Appalachian Power prepped and ready for upcoming winter weather

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Appalachian Power is getting ready for the winter weather. The electric company plans to have crews and workers ready to provide assistance in their coverage area. Phil Moye, a spokesperson with AEP said residents have time to get essentials. Moye mentioned gathering supplies like candles, non-perishable foods, clothes, and make sure your […]
GHENT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Comparing COVID data in the 4-state area

(WDVM) — The United States has just reached another grim milestone; this one now marks over 64 million COVID-19 cases. WDVM compared data from around the 4-state area to see how the surge is affecting residents. In the 4-state area, Virginia leads with 1,351,417 million cases and an increase of 17219 new cases in the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 5,061 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 17,364 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 5,061 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 377,735 cases and 5,516 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boyd County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Boyd County, KY
Government
Boyd County, KY
Sports
County
Boyd County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nti
WOWK 13 News

‘When I Grow Up’ essay contest open to West Virginia K-5th grade students

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s “2022 SMART529 When I Grow Up” student and teacher essay contest is getting underway. West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore says the annual contest gives kindergarten through 5th-grade students throughout the Mountain State a chance to win up to $5,000 in SMART529 savings for higher education and cash prizes […]
EDUCATION
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader to retire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader will retire, effective Feb. 11, 2022, according to Mayor Steve Williams. Rader will transition into a new position as director of the Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy. “We owe Chief Rader a debt of thanks for her leadership, her heart and her fortitude,” Williams […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Charleston holds Winter Care Fair just in time for the snow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of us take for granted basic necessities like food, shelter, and medical care that others may not have easy access to – especially in times of inclement weather. We spoke with volunteers donating winter necessities to those struggling to stay warm. “There’s a lot of people out here this winter […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
WOWK 13 News

Entire Coal Grove Police Department resigns

COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK)—The chief of the Coal Grove Police Department and the department’s three officers have resigned, according to Coal Grove Village Councilman Andy Holmes. The chief resigned at the Coal Grove Village Council meeting on Thursday night. The three officers’ resignations are effective immediately, and the chief’s last day will be January 24. […]
COAL GROVE, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy