Boyd County schools move to NTI through Friday
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The superintendent of Boyd County Public Schools says the school district will be moving to Non-Traditional Instruction for the remainder of the week.
In a tweet , the superintendent’s office says Wednesday, Jan. 12; Thursday, Jan. 13; and Friday, Jan. 14 will be NTI due to “staffing issues and high student absenteeism.”
In a tweet , the superintendent's office says Wednesday, Jan. 12; Thursday, Jan. 13; and Friday, Jan. 14 will be NTI due to "staffing issues and high student absenteeism."

The school district will be sending out detailed information for students later through email, on social media and on the district's website .
