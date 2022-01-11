Boeing, Salesforce.com Inc. share gains contribute to Dow's 134-point jump

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon with shares of Boeing and Salesforce.com Inc. leading the way for the blue-chip average. Shares of Boeing

BA,

+3.21%

and Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

+2.27%

are contributing around 25% of the index's intraday rally, as the Dow

DJIA,

+0.51%

is trading 134 points higher (0.4%). Boeing's shares have gained $6.83 (3.3%) while those of Salesforce.com Inc. have gained $5.34, or 2.3%, combining for an approximately 80-point boost for the Dow. Chevron

CVX,

+2.29%

, Apple Inc.

AAPL,

+1.68%

, and Honeywell International Inc.

HON,

+1.34%

are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.