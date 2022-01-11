Boeing, Salesforce.com Inc. share gains contribute to Dow's 134-point jump
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon with shares of Boeing and Salesforce.com Inc. leading the way for the blue-chip average. Shares of Boeing
and Salesforce.com Inc.
are contributing around 25% of the index's intraday rally, as the Dow
is trading 134 points higher (0.4%). Boeing's shares have gained $6.83 (3.3%) while those of Salesforce.com Inc. have gained $5.34, or 2.3%, combining for an approximately 80-point boost for the Dow. Chevron
, Apple Inc.
, and Honeywell International Inc.
are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
