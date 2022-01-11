ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Renate Reinsve navigates a Troubled Love Life in Joachim Trier’s Film

By Rollo Tomasi
film-book.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeon has released the second movie trailer for The Worst Person in the World / Verdens verste menneske (2021) has been released. View here the first Worst Person in the World movie trailer. Crew. Joachim Trier‘s The Worst Person in the World stars Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, and...

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
TheWrap

Adult Film Stars Fight for Their Lives in Trailer for New A24 Horror Film ‘X’ (Video)

The trailer for the upcoming A24 film “X” brings new meaning to the phrase “adult film.”. Written and directed by Ti West (“In a Valley of Violence,” “The Innkeepers”), the horror film takes place in 1979 and follows a group of young filmmakers who decide to make an adult film in a remote part of Texas, at a property owned by an elderly couple. But when their hosts catch them in the act, they find themselves on the receiving end of some brutal violence.
Anders Danielsen Lie
Joachim Trier
The Hollywood Reporter

‘White Lotus’ Star Murray Bartlett Cast in Chippendales Series

White Lotus breakout Murray Bartlett has signed onto a new limited series. The Australian actor and SAG Awards nominee has joined the ensemble cast of Hulu’s Immigrant (a working title). Immigrant is billed as the true story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian American entrepreneur who started the Chippendales nightclub chain. “The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.” Bartlett will play Banerjee’s business partner and nemesis Nick De Noia, “a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment” and “the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West L.A. to the global juggernaut it would one day become. Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men — and most of all, showbiz.” The series from 20th Television is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners, and Bahrani will direct.
First Showing

Promo Trailer for First Love Film 'Girl Picture' Premiering at Sundance

"Do you wanna mango with me?" A promo trailer has debuted for the indie film Girl Picture, a Finnish comedy from filmmaker Alli Haapasalo, initially called Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt. This is premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month, then hits the Berlin Film Festival next. "Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure." Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations and expectations regarding love and sex. Sundance says: "Within the film’s tender, funny exploration of the fears and confusions of discovering one’s identity and sexuality, a refreshingly positive portrait of the power of female friendship emerges. Writers Daniela Hakulinen & Ilona Ahti consistently present the film's teen protagonists as complex individuals, while director Alli Haapasalo, rather than aestheticizing the girls' femininity, vibrantly depicts their trials and tribulations through their own eyes." Starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, and Linnea Leino. This looks as fresh and funny as the outstanding Norwegian film Ninja Baby from last year. Get a first look at some footage below.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jenna Dewan to Topline, Produce Pair of Lifetime Movies (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan is making her way back to Lifetime. The actress, dancer and producer will star in and executive produce a pair of original movies for the cable outlet, including one holiday film under the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime umbrella. Both projects are in development, with details to be revealed later. The two-picture deal continues a relationship between Dewan and Lifetime, where she previously starred in Witches of East End and in movies She Made Them Do It and Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal. “I am so excited to reteam with Lifetime on these projects,” said Dewan. “They’ve always been such wonderful...
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Why Renate Reinsve Watched Timothee Chalamet to Prepare for ‘The Worst Person in the World’

The night before Renate Reinsve received the call from director Joachim Trier, she had decided to give up acting after years of frustration with the roles being offered her in Norwegian film and TV. “Two-dimensional female characters just there to serve the plot,” she recalls. Then she got the call. “It was literally the next day. Joachim called and said, ‘I’m writing a movie and I want you to play the lead. I’m writing it with you in mind,'” she says. Trier remembered Reinsve from her one-line role — “Let’s go to the party!” — in his 2011 film, Oslo, August 31st, when...
Variety

Bridget Everett’s Comedy Can Be Blue on Stage But ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Leans Into the Tender Moments

Although Bridget Everett has a number of impressive screen credits on her résumé — from films “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” to such television shows as “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Lady Dynamite” and “Unbelievable” — she is also known for work on stage. Touring with her band, The Tender Moments, and starring in several comedy cabaret shows has allowed her to show off her musical talents, and now she is getting the chance to do that on a larger scale with “Somebody Somewhere.” In the HBO series launching Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., her character, Sam, finds new purpose in a community...
9-1-1: LONE STAR: Season 3, Episode 3: Shock & Thaw TV Show Trailer [Fox]

Fox‘s 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3, Episode 3: Shock & Thaw TV show trailer has been released. 9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Gina Torres. Series Plot Synopsis. 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s...
film-book.com

BIGBUG (2022) Movie Trailer: Four Robots Take Their Masters Hostage in Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Dystopian Film

Jean-Pierre Jeunet‘s Bigbug (2022) movie trailer has been released by Netflix. The Bigbug trailer stars Dominique Pinon, Isabelle Nanty, Claude Perron, Francois Levantal, Youssef Hajdi, Elsa Zylberstein, Claire Chust, and Alban Lenoir. Crew. Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant wrote the screenplay for Bigbug. Raphaël Beau created the music for...
film-book.com

EUPHORIA: Season 2, Episode 2: Out of Touch TV Show Trailer & ‘This Season On’ Promo [HBO]

Euphoria Out of Touch Trailer and This Season On Promo. HBO‘s Euphoria: Season 2, Episode 2: Out of Touch TV show trailer and ‘This Season On’ promo have been released. Euphoria stars Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Nika King, Keean Johnson, Alanna Ubach, Storm Reid, and Sydney Sweeney.
