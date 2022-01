NILES — A busy week for the undefeated Buchanan girls basketball will culminate tonight with its BCS Red Division showdown with arch rival Brandywine. The Bucks will put their 9-0 record on the line against the Bobcats, who are 7-1. Buchanan swept a pair of non-conference games this week from Constantine (60-34) and Bronson (57-44). Brandywine is looking to rebound from its first loss of the season, a 44-42 setback at the hands of Benton Harbor, last Friday night.

BUCHANAN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO