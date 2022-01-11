Georgia beats Bama to ends 41 year title drought
Georgia won its long-awaited national championship the way it dominated during an undefeated regular season — by relying on its defense.
The Bulldogs allowed only 30 yards rushing in beating Alabama 33-18 in Indianapolis. Georgia won its first national title since the 1980 season.
The clinching touchdown came on cornerback Kelee Ringo’s 79-yard interception return with less than one minute remaining.
Georgia won the rematch with Alabama after losing 41-24 in the SEC championship game.Defense earns redemption as Georgia ends long title drought
The Bulldogs entered the national championship game ranked first in the nation by allowing only 9.6 points per game.
