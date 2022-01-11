ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Naomi, The New Superhero on The CW Block

By Nicole Hill
Den of Geek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi is the latest entry in The CW’s slate of shows based on DC Comics’ characters. Written and executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, and adapted from the comic book of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker and Jamal Campbell for the Wonder Comics imprint,...

www.denofgeek.com

The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Batman Detective Comics: Joker War

Anyone who read the massive "Joker War Saga" may feel like – and wonder how – they missed something upon discovering "Batman Detective Comics: Joker War." No worries. "Joker War Saga" contains the entire storyline from the pages of "Batman," "Detective Comics" and other Bat-related titles. "Detective Comics:...
COMICS
Collider

Kaci Walfall on 'Naomi' and Her Character’s Journey From Comic Book Fan to Superhero

Editor's note: The following interview contains light spoilers for Naomi.From executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, the CW series Naomi, based on the characters from DC Comics, follows teenager Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), a top student who has the third-biggest Superman fan site in the world. When an unexpected event in town leads her and her closest friends – Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan (Anthony Puig), Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) – on a journey that will change all of their lives, Naomi realizes that the impossible might actually be possible.
TV SERIES
KTLA

Actress Kaci Walfall chats new CW series ‘Naomi’

Star Kaci Walfall talks about the new CW series “Naomi.” This DC drama follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins. “Naomi” Premieres tonight on the CW […]
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

A dead Marvel superhero might return in a new movie

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can't miss on Saturday: COVID home tests, $139 AirPods 3, more Eternals is streaming on Disney Plus, which means you can finally watch the film from the comfort of your home. Whether or not you saw it in theaters, the advantage of streaming is that you can pause and rewind the film to catch all the details that you might have missed the first time around. While the Eternals plot needs plenty of fixes with the help of future MCU adventures, it's still a must-watch film. Eternals is the kind of early Phase 4...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Godfather of Harlem Renewed, Critics Choice Date and More

Godfather of Harlem will continue to walk the neighborhood streets, with a renewal for a 10-episode third season, it was announced on Thursday. The Epix drama, starring Forest Whitaker, will begin production this summer in New York. The series “tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles,” per the official synopsis. In Season 3, Bumpy continues “to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Kaci Walfall Introduces ‘Naomi,’ a Superhero Superfan With Powers of Her Own (VIDEO)

The CW has a new superhero — and star — on their hands and TBH, they’re both pretty fabulous. In Naomi, a lively adaptation of the DC Comic book series written and produced by Oscar-nominee Ava Duvernay and Jill Blankenship (Arrow, Sweet Tooth), Kaci Walfall skateboards smoothly into the role of Naomi McDuffie, a Pacific Northwest high schooler so into Superman that she runs the third-most-popular online site devoted to the Man of Steel in the country.
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

CW's Stellar Record Of Excellence Continues With 'Naomi'

The CW does it again with another incredibly crafted drama series for its young target audience of teens and young adults. Here at TV Blog headquarters, The CW has one of the most stellar records of any of the many networks and streaming services that this column covers. Partial disclosure:...
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

The CW’s ‘Naomi’ Upends the Typical Superman Mythos With Flair: TV Review

Even though high schooler Naomi (Kaci Walfall) tells us in her opening voiceover that “everyone has a superhero origin story,” hers immediately looks different enough from most on TV to stand apart. For one, she follows in the footsteps of Javincia Leslie as The CW’s second Black woman to lead a DC superhero show, albeit one as different from “Batwoman” in tone and storyline as can be. From executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship — and with canny, fluid pilot direction by Amanda Marsalis — the CW series feels something like if “Superman” blended up weekly comics with the sensibilities of a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” or “Secret Files of Alex Mack.” For another, Walfall’s Naomi isn’t some moody outcast waiting in the wings for something amazing to happen to her, as is the case for so many other potential heroes. In fact, as the first episode conveys in an efficient and skillfully executed establishing scene, Naomi’s the cheerful life of the party who everyone’s glad to see the second she steps into a room. She’s warm, fun, and openly passionate about her “nerdier” interests — namely, and not coincidentally, comic book heroes like Superman, a fellow adoptee whose story she’s treasured as long as she can remember.
TV SERIES
The Staten Island Advance

Ava DuVernay brings superhero ‘Naomi’ to The CW: Time, cast, trailer, streaming info

“Naomi” premieres on The CW on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also stream the show on FuboTV (free trial). The series centers on a teenage girl with a “Superman” obsession who has superhuman powers of her own. “Naomi” is based on the DC Comics character with the same name who is a skateboarding high schooler from Port Oswego.
TV SERIES
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ava DuVernay drama “Naomi” debuts on CW network

Beginning January 11, is The CW debuts its newest superhero series, NAOMI (9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT). From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”), and starring Kaci Walfall (“Army Wives,” “Power,” “The Lion King” on Broadway) in the title role, NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, “Kevin Can Wait”). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, “7th Heaven,” “The Loudest Voice”), and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, “The Fix”).
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Is Port Oswego From The CW's Naomi a Real Place? Let's Investigate

Based on the DC comics, The CW's new superhero series Naomi follows its namesake protagonist as she navigates her teen years, all while exploring her newly realized superpowers. Adopted at an early age, 16-year-old Naomi (Kaci Walfall) leads a happy home and social life with her military officer father, Greg (Barry Watson), and her linguist mother, Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar). The story is set in the small, picturesque military town of Port Oswego, OR. While we get to witness major Pacific Northwest vibes on screen, is Naomi actually filmed there? Well, like Naomi says in the pilot episode, "Don't believe everything you think." Unlike most of the Arrowverse shows that film in Vancouver, Naomi's production took place in and around Atlanta.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

The Naomi Cast Take Us Behind the Scenes of the Superhero Show

The CW has introduced its newest superhero, Naomi, to the network's Arrowverse, and viewers are already hooked on the series. Naomi follows Kaci Walfall's titular character as she explores "her hidden destiny" of being a superhero, and investigates the truth behind a supernatural event that's stirring things up in her hometown of Port Oswego, NY.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Meet Kaci Walfall, The CW's Newest Superteen

It's time to get familiar with Kaci Walfall. The 17-year-old actor is starring on The CW's new superhero series as the titular Naomi. Kaci's character is described as "a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager," who is on a mission to uncover the truth about a supernatural event that shakes up her hometown of Port Oswego. Given that this is Kaci's first major lead role, you're probably wanting to know more about her and what she's all about, right? Well, for starters, she was handpicked by creator Ava DuVernay for The CW series, which is pretty major. Keep reading to get to know more about Kaci ahead of the show's Jan. 11 premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
Pride Publishing

“Naomi” arrives on The CW

“Naomi” is a new African American superhero drama television series, developed by Ava DuVernay, which is based on the comic book series of the same name. It is set to premiere on The CW on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. CST. It will be the first live-action network television show named for a black female teenaged superhero, portrayed by Kaci Walfall.
TV SERIES

