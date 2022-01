The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as the organization faces its worst national blood shortage in over a decade. The shortage has forced health care providers to decide which patients will get life-saving transfusions and which have to wait for the supply to be replenished. The Red Cross has had to limit blood supplies to hospitals, and there have been periods with less than a one-day supply of critical blood types in recent weeks, the agency said.

DENTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO