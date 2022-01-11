NE electricity grid operator issues ‘operational alert’ as cold weather affects its equipment

NE electric grid operator issues ‘operational alert’ as cold affects power systems

HOLYOKE, Mass. — Icy cold weather appears to be having an effect on New England’s electric power grid.

ISO New England issued an “operational alert” Tuesday afternoon.

ISO New England is the non-profit “responsible for keeping electricity flowing across the six New England states and ensuring that the region has reliable, competitively priced wholesale electricity.”

The organizations says the current situation is “creating the potential for tight operating conditions.”

In a statement to Boston 25 News, Matt Kakley, a spokesman for ISO New England said, “We expect to have the resources needed to meet consumer demand and required power system reserves throughout the evening. ISO New England issued this operational alert because today’s cold weather caused unexpected outages at several generating resources and transmission lines. These alerts are not emergency actions, but rather are designed to notify the region and resources owners that conditions may be tight on the power system and emergency action may be needed if conditions worsen. ISO New England has called on additional power plants, and these resources are expected to be online ahead of the evening peak for consumer demand, expected between 5 and 6 p.m.”

“Barring further unexpected outages, we do not expect to implement emergency actions this evening, and we are not requesting the public conserve electricity at this time,” said Kakley.

ISO New England has real-time maps that track power usage in New England.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group