Interior Design

Grandin Road just launched its spring furniture collection—here are 14 pieces worth buying

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8qGT_0disEycK00
Shop furniture favorites at the Grandin Road spring collection. Grandin Road / Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're looking to get started on a spring refresh of your home, Grandin Road has the answers. The furniture and decor in their spring lookbook is both fresh and cozy, with heavy emphasis on pale woods, warm fabrics, and natural, intricate designs. They also have classic picks like bright, clean sofas, spring floral wreaths and much more.

Textures like coarse wool and plant fibers are at the forefront of the spring collection , including these Kilim Round Ottomans for $119.20 and the Marisol Cabinet for $399.20. If you're craving spring foliage but can't wait for the warmer months, you can snag one of the many fake plants Grandin Road has on offer, including the Lavendula Wreath for $189, which has over 60 five-star reviews.

A lot of the spring items are significantly marked down, thanks to a current promotion offering 20% off of indoor furniture at Grandin Road right now. The sale has great deals, including over $300 off on the Kye Sofa , over $100 off of the Thea Carved Desk and more. If you want more ideas, you can shop the Spring 2022 look book ; many of the items featured are listed below.

The best picks from Grandin Road for spring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VA8OB_0disEycK00
Buy sofas, desks and more at Grandin Road. Grandin Road / Reviewed

Shop Grandin Road's spring collection

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Grandin Road just launched its spring furniture collection—here are 14 pieces worth buying

