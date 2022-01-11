Grandin Road just launched its spring furniture collection—here are 14 pieces worth buying

Shop furniture favorites at the Grandin Road spring collection. Grandin Road / Reviewed

If you're looking to get started on a spring refresh of your home, Grandin Road has the answers. The furniture and decor in their spring lookbook is both fresh and cozy, with heavy emphasis on pale woods, warm fabrics, and natural, intricate designs. They also have classic picks like bright, clean sofas, spring floral wreaths and much more.

Textures like coarse wool and plant fibers are at the forefront of the spring collection , including these Kilim Round Ottomans for $119.20 and the Marisol Cabinet for $399.20. If you're craving spring foliage but can't wait for the warmer months, you can snag one of the many fake plants Grandin Road has on offer, including the Lavendula Wreath for $189, which has over 60 five-star reviews.

A lot of the spring items are significantly marked down, thanks to a current promotion offering 20% off of indoor furniture at Grandin Road right now. The sale has great deals, including over $300 off on the Kye Sofa , over $100 off of the Thea Carved Desk and more. If you want more ideas, you can shop the Spring 2022 look book ; many of the items featured are listed below.

The best picks from Grandin Road for spring

