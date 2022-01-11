ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-13 09:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Eastern Ulster; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster Tonight will be frigid once again, but with less wind than last night Arctic high pressure will bring clear skies, light winds and very cold temperatures to the area tonight. Winds will be light so wind chills will not be a factor, however actual temperatures will fall to near or below zero. In the area from the Capital District south through the mid-Hudson Valley overnight lows will be mostly zero to 5 below, although a few normally colder locations could see 10 below. Most of the rest of eastern New York and western New England will range from 5 to 15 below. The coldest readings will be found over the Adirondacks, were some locations will be as cold as minus 20. The lack of wind will make conditions a bit more tolerable than last night, however anyone venturing outside should be prepared for very cold conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 03:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Gulf and southeastern Bay Counties through 845 PM EST/745 PM CST/ At 758 PM EST/658 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles south of Panama City to 33 miles southwest of Port St. Joe. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, St Andrews State Park, Allanton, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Beacon Beach, College Station, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Overstreet, Milltown and Davis Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Rutland, Western Addison, Western Rutland, Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Rutland; Western Addison; Western Rutland; Windsor WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest snow accumulations are expected across northern New York and portions of south central Vermont, especially along the Green Mountains. A brief period of sleet and or rain is possible on Monday, mainly in Vermont.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 2 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 7 AM EST this morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 02:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson Hole, South Lincoln County, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 06:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-15 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson Hole; South Lincoln County; Star Valley Areas Of Fog This Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of fog with visibility between one quarter mile to one mile. * WHERE...Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...630 AM MST through Noon MST. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use caution if traveling and encountering fog. Fog freezing on surfaces could cause slick conditions.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST TO 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves over 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...For the first High Surf Advisory, until 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ this morning. For the High Surf Warning, from 7 AM EST /6 AM CST until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. For the second High Surf Advisory, from 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST today. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST TO 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves over 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...For the first High Surf Advisory, until 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ this morning. For the High Surf Warning, from 7 AM EST /6 AM CST until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. For the second High Surf Advisory, from 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 02:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 2 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 7 AM EST this morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Okaloosa County through 615 PM CST At 528 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Destin, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso and Lake Lorraine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property along the coast. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, minor to moderate coastal flooding expected with water levels 1 to 2 feet above normally dry ground west of St Teresa and 2 to 4 feet above normally dry ground from St Teresa to the Ochlockonee River. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Franklin County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Water levels are anticipated to be highest from Saint Teresa to Alligator Point. In these areas, several roads along the coast will flood, particularly Alligator Point Road. Structures not elevated on Bald Point or Alligator Point will be prone to flooding. Minor flooding is expected in Apalachicola where Water Street and other low lying areas will flood. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the threat of minor coastal flooding water levels are expected to run 1 to 3 feet above normal tide level especially at times of high tide tonight and again on Sunday. Some roads along the coast may experience some minor flooding. Isolated minor coastal flooding will be possible. * WHERE...Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. For the, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Some minor flooding of low lying coastal roads and property will be possible. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 1 AM EST this morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Hamilton, Loudon, McMinn, Meigs, NW Blount by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradley; Hamilton; Loudon; McMinn; Meigs; NW Blount; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; West Polk Wintry Weather Possible Sunday For The Southern Tennessee Valley A potent storm system will move through the region tonight through Sunday night. This system will produce light snowfall across the southern Tennessee Valley on Sunday which could yield measurable snowfall less an inch total. Some of the locally higher elevation areas could see slightly higher snowfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, which is expected to remain isolated. This precipitation could present some minor travel impacts across the region on Sunday and Sunday night.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

