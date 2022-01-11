Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Gulf and southeastern Bay Counties through 845 PM EST/745 PM CST/ At 758 PM EST/658 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles south of Panama City to 33 miles southwest of Port St. Joe. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, St Andrews State Park, Allanton, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Beacon Beach, College Station, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Overstreet, Milltown and Davis Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0