Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST TO 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves over 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...For the first High Surf Advisory, until 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ this morning. For the High Surf Warning, from 7 AM EST /6 AM CST until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. For the second High Surf Advisory, from 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO