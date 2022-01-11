ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-12 15:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson Hole, South Lincoln County, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 06:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-15 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson Hole; South Lincoln County; Star Valley Areas Of Fog This Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of fog with visibility between one quarter mile to one mile. * WHERE...Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...630 AM MST through Noon MST. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use caution if traveling and encountering fog. Fog freezing on surfaces could cause slick conditions.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 02:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 2 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 7 AM EST this morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 03:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property along the coast. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, minor to moderate coastal flooding expected with water levels 1 to 2 feet above normally dry ground west of St Teresa and 2 to 4 feet above normally dry ground from St Teresa to the Ochlockonee River. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Franklin County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Water levels are anticipated to be highest from Saint Teresa to Alligator Point. In these areas, several roads along the coast will flood, particularly Alligator Point Road. Structures not elevated on Bald Point or Alligator Point will be prone to flooding. Minor flooding is expected in Apalachicola where Water Street and other low lying areas will flood. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST today. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST TO 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves over 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...For the first High Surf Advisory, until 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ this morning. For the High Surf Warning, from 7 AM EST /6 AM CST until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. For the second High Surf Advisory, from 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the threat of minor coastal flooding water levels are expected to run 1 to 3 feet above normal tide level especially at times of high tide tonight and again on Sunday. Some roads along the coast may experience some minor flooding. Isolated minor coastal flooding will be possible. * WHERE...Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. For the, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Some minor flooding of low lying coastal roads and property will be possible. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST TO 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves over 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...For the first High Surf Advisory, until 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ this morning. For the High Surf Warning, from 7 AM EST /6 AM CST until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. For the second High Surf Advisory, from 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Deeper Water#Coastal Broward County#Coastal Miami Dade County
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property along the coast. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, minor to moderate coastal flooding expected with water levels 1 to 2 feet above normally dry ground west of St Teresa and 2 to 4 feet above normally dry ground from St Teresa to the Ochlockonee River. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Franklin County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Water levels are anticipated to be highest from Saint Teresa to Alligator Point. In these areas, several roads along the coast will flood, particularly Alligator Point Road. Structures not elevated on Bald Point or Alligator Point will be prone to flooding. Minor flooding is expected in Apalachicola where Water Street and other low lying areas will flood. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 02:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 2 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 7 AM EST this morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breckinridge, Butler, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breckinridge; Butler; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Ohio Light Wintry Accumulations This Morning Snow and sleet have been progressively moving northward this morning across portions of southern and central Kentucky. Some light accumulations will be possible before sunrise. This could result in some patchy slick spots on area roadways, especially along elevated surfaces. Use caution when traveling this morning.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST today. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 06:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 03:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Frederick; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Frederick MD and Washington Counties. In Virginia, Northern Fauquier and Western Loudoun Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 02:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 1 AM EST this morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches are expected, with up to 14 inches possible. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, which may create near blizzard conditions at times, especially over the higher terrain. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral and Western Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour for a time this evening into the night, making roads nearly impassable for a time.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy