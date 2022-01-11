ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Breyer phoned in to Supreme Court oral arguments Tuesday due to a false positive Covid test

By Ariane de Vogue
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer participated in oral arguments remotely on Tuesday after a "false positive" Covid-19 test, the Supreme Court announced. A court spokeswoman said that the senior liberal justice took a rapid test Tuesday morning prior to oral arguments and received a positive result. A second rapid test was...

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Supreme Court vaccine mandate ruling: When will we know?

**UPDATE: The Supreme Court made its decision on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021. Read that story, here (THE CONVERSATION) — Conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stephen Breyer
Sonia Sotomayor
Brett Kavanaugh
Donald Trump
CBS DFW

US Supreme Court Blocks President Biden’s OSHA Vaccine-Or-Test Requirement

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled today that the Biden administration’s OSHA requirements requiring large businesses to institute mandatory masking or testing are unconstitutional, but allowed a nationwide vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded healthcare centers to take effect. The majority opinion in National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and joined by Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett, states that mandate is unconstitutional because it exceeds the authority given to OSHA. The majority said that the mandate was no “everyday exercise of federal power” and instead that it is “a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

In the Case That Blocked OSHA's Vaccine Mandate, the Justices Disagreed About When COVID-19 Counts As a Workplace Hazard

When the Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private employers yesterday, the three dissenters said the majority was recklessly overriding the judgment of experts who know best how to make workplaces safe. But as the majority saw it, the dissenters were ready to let unelected bureaucrats exercise sweeping powers that Congress never gave them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC4 Columbus

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for U.S. businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Us Supreme Court#Pcr#U S Supreme Court#Justice Sotomayor#Covid#The Supreme Court#Omicron
theridgewoodblog.net

US Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on Federal SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Mandates

Washington DC, the US Supreme Court on January 7 heard nearly 4 hours of oral arguments in 2 sets of cases involving federal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine requirements. At issue are 2 federal regulations: the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) that requires all workers at firms with 100 or more employees either get vaccinated or be tested weekly and wear a mask to work (National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, No. 21A244) and a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) regulation issued by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) requiring vaccination for nearly all workers at hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical facilities that receive federal funds through Medicare and Medicaid (Biden v. Missouri, No. 21A240). Both cases came to the court last month on an emergency basis, and the justices elected to fast-track the cases for oral arguments to determine whether the Biden administration can continue enforcement of the rules while litigation continues.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
tennesseestar.com

Liberal Supreme Court Justices Show Weak Grasp of Basic COVID-19 Facts

The liberal justices on the Supreme Court demonstrated a stunningly weak grasp of basic facts concerning the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, as they defended the Biden regime’s policies during oral arguments over vaccine mandates in the workplace. The court heard separate oral arguments over federal vaccine mandates for employers with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Press Democrat

PD Editorial: The Supreme Court’s COVID test

Massachusetts legislators enacted the nation’s first vaccine mandate in 1809, authorizing local health officials to require smallpox inoculations. By the end of the 19th century, 13 states required vaccinations for schoolchildren and 11 had vaccine mandates for adults. A challenge to the Massachusetts law reached the U.S. Supreme Court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
tennesseestar.com

Minnesota Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Election Integrity Case

The Minnesota Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in an important case that could change how cities and counties conduct future statewide elections. The case, Minnesota Voters Alliance (MVA) v. Ramsey and Olmsted Counties, seeks to ensure that counties are following state law vis-à-vis absentee ballot boards and the appointment of election judges.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Defending OSHA's Vaccine Mandate, Sonia Sotomayor Says 'I'm Not Sure I Understand the Distinction' Between State and Federal Powers

On Friday, when the Supreme Court considered whether it should block enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers, most of the discussion focused on whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has the statutory authority to issue that rule. But the justices and lawyers also touched on a constitutional argument against the mandate, one that hinges on the distinction between state and federal powers.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Vaccine mandate news – live: Biden ‘disappointed’ Supreme Court blocked ‘common-sense life-saving’ Covid rule

The Supreme Court has tossed out a Biden administration vaccine mandate that would have required 80 million workers to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing. In a blow to the president’s push to get more Americans vaccinated, the ruling comes as health experts believe that the US may be approaching the peak of the latest wave of Covid-19 brought on by the highly contagious Omicron variant.Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard...
CONGRESS & COURTS
