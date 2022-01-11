ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Former Arizona Politician Who Ran Illegal Adoption Scheme in 3 States Loses Appeal

By Katie Wermus
Newsweek
 4 days ago
An appeals court upheld Paul Petersen's six-year sentence in Arkansas for conspiring to smuggle people as a part of a fraudulent adoption...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Antwenette Johnson
3d ago

I don't see none of those statements that they say when black people go to jail his sentence should have been longer because he was an officer of the Court and he knew better plain and simple you should have got at least 10 years and he should have been made to pay back all the money that he received and selling babies

Reply
3
Matthew Lewis
3d ago

this is why conservatives hate women controlling their lives. they want to traffic infants

Reply
5
Lamont E.
4d ago

republicans are involved in the sex trafficking trade. FACTS

Reply
9
