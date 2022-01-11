ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Crisis Averted: Get $132 off the GOLABS Portable Power Station To Stay Powered up During Emergencies and Beyond

By Nina Bradley
 4 days ago
Amazon is offering an amazing deal on a portable power station that you’re not going to want to miss. Right now, you can get the GOLABS Portable Power Station R300 at $167.99 with the coupon code H4EH2TXC , which is a great discount considering its regular retail price tag of $299.99.

A portable power station like this can be invaluable during emergencies, when you lose power, or when out camping, fishing, hanging out at the beach, and beyond. You can use it to charge phones, laptops , tablets, lights, cameras, and other devices, allowing you to keep in touch with family, stay connected to news, music, and more.

GOLABS Portable Power Station R300

This GOLABS portable power station R300 provides more than 10 years of battery life and features a 60W PD (input/ output), 30W PD Type-C (output), two 110V 300W AC pure sine wave outlets (frequency 60Hz), two DC outputs (12V/10A), two QC 3.0 USB outputs (5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A), and one cigarette lighter output (12V/10A). With this purchase, you’ll get an AC wall charger; a car port cable, an MC4 solar charging cable, and user manual.

Again, you can get the GOLABS Portable Power Station R300 at $167.99 with the coupon code H4EH2TXC. It’s unclear how long this deal will last so be sure to act quickly.

USE COUPON CODE: H4EH2TXC

Buy: GOLABS Portable Power Station R300 $239.98 (orig. $299.99) 20% OFF

