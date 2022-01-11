COVID long-hauler fights for health while trying to recover stolen money from his GoFundMe

A COVID-19 long-hauler says he's been robbed of more than $20,000 raised through a GoFundMe.

Nearly two years after contracting COVID-19, Nick Bauso says he is bedbound, partially paralyzed and financially strained.

A GoFundMe me was set up to help cover mounting medical bills, but he says someone stole that money last month and that it's been a struggle to get that money back.

News 12 spoke to Bauso back in November from his bed at Friedwald Center in New City.

It all started back in March 2020 when the Bronx man was hospitalized with COVID-19 and immediately put on a ventilator and into a medically induced coma.

It took 17 months until he was finally able to breathe on his own.

But his insurance coverage ran out, which is why a GoFundMe was created as a last resort.

It raised nearly $21,000, but an unknown person used Zelle to steal $27,000 last month from his Citibank account. He's been fighting to get that money returned.

News 12 reached out to Citibank about his case but has not heard back yet.