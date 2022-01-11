Safe places to leave your baby in the Borderland, no questions asked

EL PASO, Texas – A Texas law called "Safe haven" or "Baby Moses" law seeks to reduce the abandonment of newborns by parents who, for whatever reason, can't take care of them.

An 18-year-old Hobbs woman was charged with attempted murder over the weekend. She's accused of tossing her baby into an open dumpster behind a store.

Six hours later, the baby was found safe by strangers.

Both Texas and New Mexico are "Safe Haven" states. Parents who can't take care of their newborns have the option to drop them off at a "Safe Haven" site: those include police stations, hospitals, fire stations, or an emergency medical services station. Parents won't face charges of abandonment or abuse if the baby is delivered safe and unharmed. In Texas, the baby can't be older than 60 days, whereas, in New Mexico, the cap age is 90 days.

