ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Safe places to leave your baby in the Borderland, no questions asked

By Emmanuel Esparza
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060jHs_0disEQnk00

EL PASO, Texas – A Texas law called "Safe haven" or "Baby Moses" law seeks to reduce the abandonment of newborns by parents who, for whatever reason, can't take care of them.

An 18-year-old Hobbs woman was charged with attempted murder over the weekend. She's accused of tossing her baby into an open dumpster behind a store.

Six hours later, the baby was found safe by strangers.

Both Texas and New Mexico are "Safe Haven" states. Parents who can't take care of their newborns have the option to drop them off at a "Safe Haven" site: those include police stations, hospitals, fire stations, or an emergency medical services station. Parents won't face charges of abandonment or abuse if the baby is delivered safe and unharmed. In Texas, the baby can't be older than 60 days, whereas, in New Mexico, the cap age is 90 days.

The post Safe places to leave your baby in the Borderland, no questions asked appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso school districts say staff absences increase as expert predicts more Americans will call in sick this week

EL PASO, Texas– Following the holidays, Americans are predicted to call in sick after a global wave of Covid-19 illness keeps people stuck at home isolated.  Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, told the Wall Street Journal that he predicts more than five million Americans will be staying home from work after being The post El Paso school districts say staff absences increase as expert predicts more Americans will call in sick this week appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man arrested for stealing cell phones

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police arrested a man on Saturday, Jan. 8, for multiple cell phone thefts. According to police, 27-year-old Hector Alfredo Maldonado Escobar would contact phone sellers on social media and arrange to meet in person. After agreeing to a price, police say Escobar would show the victims he had sent The post El Paso man arrested for stealing cell phones appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

What is ‘Flurona’?- Should El Pasoans be worried?

EL PASO, Texas –  Coronavirus, when combined with the flu, creates what's called 'Flurona'. According to health experts, 'Flurona' is not a new disease nor a new variant of COVID-19.  According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season occurs during the fall and winter months, with the peak activity happening between December The post What is ‘Flurona’?- Should El Pasoans be worried? appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso bucks national trend of increasing child hospitalizations from Covid

EL PASO, Texas – Nearly 200,000 children nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Dec. 16 to 23 – that's up by about 50% since the beginning of December, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that The post El Paso bucks national trend of increasing child hospitalizations from Covid appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
New Mexico State
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Meet El Paso’s New Year’s baby – a boy born at 12:02 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas -- Meet El Paso's New Year's baby: It’s a boy! The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus delivered the first baby of 2022 at 12:02 a.m. Saturday. A hospital spokesman said Kaleth Lopez weighed in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces and 19.25 inches long at birth. The proud parents were mother Jasmin Arras The post Meet El Paso’s New Year’s baby – a boy born at 12:02 a.m. appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Long lines for Covid-19 testing in El Paso during the holidays

EL PASO, Texas – Lines at Covid testing sites around the Borderland are longer than usual this time of year. El Pasoans are left to wait in line for sometimes hours before being seen.  “We just got here at 11, my sister just took off, she waited 3 hours,obviously she got tested, and my brother The post Long lines for Covid-19 testing in El Paso during the holidays appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso health leaders use regional benchmarks in decisions over highly-sought infusion treatment

EL PASO, Texas– Due to a national shortage, The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said this week that its regional infusion center in El Paso, as well as those in other cities in Texas, have exhausted the supply of sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody that's effective against the Covid-19 Omicron variant. The federal government The post El Paso health leaders use regional benchmarks in decisions over highly-sought infusion treatment appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

‘It’s like a nightmare that just won’t stop’: El Paso mother says driver left the scene after striking, killing her daughter on New Year’s Day

UPDATE, Jan. 2: EL PASO, Texas– The mother of a 23-year-old woman struck and killed less than two hours into the new year said the driver who struck her daughter left the scene. “You don’t bury your babies, you bury your parents, you siblings, but not your babies," said Lola Cuellar. "She was only 23 The post ‘It’s like a nightmare that just won’t stop’: El Paso mother says driver left the scene after striking, killing her daughter on New Year’s Day appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Haven#Police Stations
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Health Authority rejects CDC idea to shorten Covid quarantines amid case spike

EL PASO, Texas — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control's decision to shorten the recommended Covid-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing pushback from El Paso's City-County Health Authority, who said Tuesday evening that the Borderland should continue to follow the CDC’s previous 10-day isolation and quarantine guidelines. Dr. Hector The post El Paso Health Authority rejects CDC idea to shorten Covid quarantines amid case spike appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso infusion center runs out of monoclonal antibody treatments for Omicron variant

EL PASO, Texas – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said Monday that the infusion center in El Paso - as well as those in Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio - have exhausted their supply of sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody that's effective against the Covid-19 Omicron variant. Due to a national shortage, the The post El Paso infusion center runs out of monoclonal antibody treatments for Omicron variant appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso’s Covid-19 weekly death toll rises to 63, with youngest victim a teen boy

EL PASO, Texas -- There were 63 El Paso Covid-19 deaths reported for the past week, the El Paso Department of Public Health announced Monday, marking a huge increase in coronavirus fatalities - although officials indicated some of the deaths, while confirmed last week, actually happened weeks ago. Officials said 62 of the 63 victims The post El Paso’s Covid-19 weekly death toll rises to 63, with youngest victim a teen boy appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

16-year-old killed in overnight shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed and two others were hurt in central El Paso early Thursday morning. Police said the gunfire took place just before 12:30 a.m. at 4116 Duranzo Avenue. Police did not specify whether the 16-year-old was male or female. Police said a 42-year-old The post 16-year-old killed in overnight shooting in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KVIA ABC-7

Frontera wastewater replacement line complete, may end foul sewage smell

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water announced Wednesday that it had connected the final pipe on the Frontera wastewater line, which hopefully will end the foul smell from the sewage release into the Rio Grande. With the final connection of the replacement Frontera wastewater line, it gives EP Water crews the ability to move The post Frontera wastewater replacement line complete, may end foul sewage smell appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Baby’s Christmas death probed by El Paso police; may be case of SIDS

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police were looking into the death of a baby on Christmas Day. A Crime Scene Unit was deployed Saturday to a residence in the 600 block of South Yarborough and a police spokesperson confirmed there was an ongoing investigation. Police said a cause of death hadn't yet been determined The post Baby’s Christmas death probed by El Paso police; may be case of SIDS appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Relief fund set up for Tony’s Burrito House employees after devastating east El Paso fire

EL PASO, Texas -- Days after a devastating fire at Tony’s Burrito House, a relative of the family that owns the business is now organizing a GoFundMe campaign to help employees and family members.  The building was considered a total loss after it caught fire at 2 a.m. on Saturday.  The fire was so large that The post Relief fund set up for Tony’s Burrito House employees after devastating east El Paso fire appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bond set at $285k for El Paso daughter accused of stabbing mom, leading cops on Christmas Eve chase

UPDATE, Dec. 29: A daughter accused of stabbing her mother on Christmas Eve and then leading police on a chase along Interstate 10 in an SUV she stole from mom has been ordered held in the El Paso County jail on $285,000 bond. Judge Jon Joseph set the bond amount for 35-year-old Crystal Lynn Guillen The post Bond set at $285k for El Paso daughter accused of stabbing mom, leading cops on Christmas Eve chase appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in El Paso Christmas Eve traffic crashes

EL PASO, Texas — A pair of Christmas Eve traffic crashes in El Paso left one person dead and two others seriously injured. A single-vehicle rollover at Gateway East and Burgundy on Friday night was responsible for the death of a Horizon City man, police confirmed. Investigators said the SUV veered off the road, struck The post 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in El Paso Christmas Eve traffic crashes appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso health experts urge: ‘You need to get vaccinated’ due to Omicron

EL PASO, Texas -- Despite a slight decrease in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, two top El Paso health experts tell ABC-7 it's still too early to know how the Omicron variant will impact the Borderland and agreed we could see a slight uptick in cases. Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Ogechika Aloize with Sunset I.D. Care The post El Paso health experts urge: ‘You need to get vaccinated’ due to Omicron appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Is it safe to travel for the holidays? El Paso doctor weighs in

EL PASO, Texas – People who were not able to travel for the holidays last year are making up for lost time this year.  According to the American Automobile Association, more than 109 million people will travel out of town this holiday season, a 34% increase from 2020.  Dr. Ogechika Alozie, an infectious disease specialist, The post Is it safe to travel for the holidays? El Paso doctor weighs in appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Central El Paso family loses home in fire that created smoke seen for miles

EL PASO, Texas -- A central El Paso family lost their home Sunday afternoon in a fire that produced smoke visible for miles. The smoky afternoon blaze happened around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Yandell Drive; it took fire crews about an hour to knock down that fire. Firefighters said there were The post Central El Paso family loses home in fire that created smoke seen for miles appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy