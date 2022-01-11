ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms on extension with veteran Neufeld

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Canadian offensive lineman Pat Neufeld on Tuesday. The six-foot-six, 311-pound Regina native was...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Grey Cup#Canadian#The Winnipeg Blue Bombers#Paddyneufeld#Wpg Bluebombers
