Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms on extension with veteran Neufeld

Over the course of the 2021 NFL regular season, one word seemed to reign supreme: parity. Now, as we look ahead to the NFL post-season, that same word comes to mind. Over the past 18 weeks, we saw every single team in the league suffer grisly losses to (supposedly) inferior opponents at one point or another, giving us a playoff field that has few real favourites. Sure, you might feel confident in the Green Bay Packers or the Kansas City Chiefs, but if either of those teams fails to move onto the Super Bowl…? Some eyebrows will be raised, but would anyone truly be too surprised, given all that we’ve seen this year?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO