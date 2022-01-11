ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus Is the Word’s Largest Jet Builder for the Third Year in a Row

By Rachel Cormack
 4 days ago
Airbus has been crowned the world’s largest jet maker, again.

The reigning King of the Skies, which now holds the title for three years running, delivered a total of 611 passenger jets to 88 customers in 2021, according to company data released Monday. That’s an increase of 8 percent compared to 2020, which saw 566 Airbus jets delivered to customers.

The aerospace giant appears to have comfortably eclipsed its main US rival Boeing in terms of revenue-generating deliveries, too. Boeing, which is scheduled to report 2021 deliveries and orders on Tuesday, handed over a comparatively modest 302 jets in the first 11 months of last year, according to Reuters .

Airbus, which is headquartered in the Netherlands, managed to double its order intake compared to 2020. It sold 771 airplanes last year for a net total of 507 after subtracting cancellations. The company also said it ended 2021 with a backlog of 7,082 aircraft on order.

More than three-quarters of last year’s deliveries were for planes in the Airbus A320 family, which are single-aisle aircraft predominately used for short- or medium-haul flights. The demand for bigger, wide-body planes, meanwhile, continued to lag due to a lack of international flights.

“Our commercial aircraft achievements in 2021 reflect the focus and resilience of our Airbus teams, customers, suppliers and stakeholders across the globe who pulled together to deliver remarkable results,” ​​Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said in a statement . “The year saw significant orders from airlines worldwide, signaling confidence in the sustainable growth of air travel post-Covid.”

Although this is good news for Airbus, the numbers are still well below the pre-pandemic level. In 2019, Airbus delivered some 863 planes. Still, Faury expects Airbus to raise production rates through this year.

“While uncertainties remain, we are on track to lift production through 2022 to meet our customers’ requirements,” the CEO added. “At the same time, we are preparing the future of aviation, transforming our industrial capabilities and implementing the roadmap for decarbonization.”

Airbus will post its full 2021 financial results on February 17.

simpleflying.com

Soon To Be Extinct: Only 1 Boeing 737-500 Airline Still Serves The US

The B737-500, the so-called ‘baby’ Boeing, has virtually reached the end of serving the United States, at least by airlines. With just three routes remaining, all with Bahamasair, seats for sale by the Classic variant total just 83,800 in 2022. While capacity is next to nothing, it’s not all bad news. The type resumed US service in 2020 after last being withdrawn by Southwest in 2016.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

The 'green' row over the UK's largest renewable power plant

This is the second of two articles examining the way wood pellets are produced and used as a green energy source. The first article can be found here. The Drax power station near Selby, Yorkshire, is surrounded by both busy roads and small farms. A faint humming noise emanates all around the complex, while water vapour rises slowly and steadily from the cooling towers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

What Happened To Kingfisher Airlines’ Airbus A319 Corporate Jet

The story of India’s former full-service carrier Kingfisher Airlines is marked with glamorous highs and startling lows. At the peak of its operations, Kingfisher had more than 65 aircraft, most of which were A320 family airplanes. Among those was a corporate version of the A319, the ACJ319-100, shrouded from regular operations and used only by company chairman Vijay Mallya and a select few.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Boeing wins annual jet order race on adjusted basis

SEATTLE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N)bounced back to win the traditional annual order race against Airbus SE (AIR.PA) on an adjusted basis, but its European rival remained the world's largest planemaker based on the number of jets delivered, data showed on Tuesday. Shares in Boeing rose around 2%...
SEATTLE, WA
Marietta Daily Journal

With Boeing production stalled, Airbus remains No. 1 jet maker

With Boeing having halted 787 deliveries and 737 MAX deliveries ramping up only slowly, Airbus far outproduced its U.S. rival in 2021, making the European jet maker the world's top commercial airplane company for the third successive year. Boeing more than doubled its production performance in 2020, when the high-volume...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
