Latest Broncos’ Head Coach Interview Requests

By Adam La Rose
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday has brought about some more names added to the list of potential replacements for now ex-Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio. The team has requested interviews with two new candidates for the position, in addition to the eight already announced. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team has...

NFL Analysis Network

Denver Broncos Land New Franchise QB In New NFL Mock

Over the last couple of years, the Denver Broncos have been searching for a new franchise quarterback. Drew Lock was the guy that many thought would end that search when they snagged him in the NFL Draft, but that wasn’t the case. Teddy Bridgewater started for the majority of the 2021 season, but he isn’t a long-term answer or close to it.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Brady Quinn Says Manning Family Could Be Interested in Buying Broncos

Brady Quinn: “There’s a court ruling that basically paves the path for the Broncos to be up for sale shortly… I think there are going to be two names to keep an eye on. Jeff Bezos, and the other one is the Mannings. I think you could find an ownership group with Peyton, Eli, and Archie, who end up trying to get a majority stake and make a bid for the Denver Broncos. I'm telling you, they've been putting together the groundwork and a group to buy a majority stake in a sports franchise. I promise you this has been going on behind the scenes for years. Peyton is the type of guy, and this is similar to why he basically does the ManningCast on his own terms, is he doesn’t wanna work for someone. He wants to be his own boss. The way for him to do that is he wants to be the majority owner of an NFL team so he can run that team the way he sees fit. There’s no doubt that I think he will have success and win. Could you imagine if Peyton Manning has an inside track on this and the Manning family can become that majority owner in the Broncos, and then you've got this offseason where you can go get and make a pitch to Aaron Rodgers? I don't know man, that'd be pretty tough to turn down.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
Person
Ian Rapoport
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make decision on key defensive piece

The Green Bay Packers activated outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus ahead of their first-round bye on Thursday. After tearing his biceps in mid-November versus the Seahawks, it was unclear whether the former Texan would get healthy in time to play again this season. The Packers head athletic trainer Bryan Engel shared...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Is Predicting 1 Big NFL Upset This Weekend

Sunday’s Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers is one of the most highly-anticipated contests of the postseason’s first round. Pitting the No. 3-seed Cowboys against the No. 6-seed 49ers, this game slightly favors Mike McCarthy and his Dallas squad in their home stadium (-3.0).
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Defensive Coordinator Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon used two words describe Tom Brady ahead of Sunday’s playoff battle: “Trained killer.”. Stopping Brady during the postseason is practically an impossible task. The only hope is to slow him down just enough to squeak out a win. What makes Brady so special,...
NFL
The Spun

Steve Smith Has Brutally Honest Comment About Carson Wentz

Former all-pro receiver Steve Smith isn’t a fan of Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. Smith went onto Friday’s edition of the Pat McAfee show and absolutely crushed Wentz for failing to get the Colts into the playoffs. “The only thing that you guys experienced the last week of the...
NFL

