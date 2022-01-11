ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington HC Ron Rivera: 'Nothing is out of the question' at QB position

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Before the Washington Football Team easily won its season finale at the New York Giants 22-7 to finish the campaign at 7-10 on Sunday afternoon, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said the franchise needs to "take that big step forward" during the offseason. Such a challenge may have been directed at the front office regarding how the team plans to handle the quarterback position moving forward.

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a right hip subluxation in Week 1 and isn't a long-term answer even if he wants to try to return next fall. Taylor Heinicke replaced Fitzpatrick atop the Washington depth chart and, per ESPN stats, ended the season 25th among eligible quarterbacks with an 85.9 passer rating and 23rd with a 40.3 total QBR.

According to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Rivera suggested Tuesday that Washington could go big-game hunting for a new offensive CEO this winter and/or spring.

"Nothing is out of the question," Rivera explained about the team's quarterback situation.

Meanwhile, general manager Martin Mayhew vowed to "uncover every stone" to "try to find the right guy" to lead Washington's offense.

Rivera added he's open to drafting and then starting a rookie at quarterback, but rumors and rumblings continue to hint that Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo are among proven commodities who could be available via trades if a team such as Washington would meet whatever asking price are attached to their services.

Without directly saying so, Rivera and Mayhew teased Washington could push its figurative chips to the middle of the table for such a signal-caller ahead of the summer.

