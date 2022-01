Just when we were getting used to being able to travel to see our friends to the North, the CDC issued a powerful warning to Americans today to avoid traveling to Canada. The Centers for Disease Control this morning, warned United States travelers, to avoid traveling to Canada at this time, due to the current COVID situation in the country. The agency is sighting a steep increase in cases there, and they’re telling people to avoid traveling over the border at this time.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO