Bloomington, Ind. - The Nebraska women's basketball team trailed by 17 midway through the third quarter at No. 6 Indiana before cutting the lead to 68-65 with 24 seconds left, but the Hoosiers sank four free throws down the stretch to secure a 72-65 win over the Huskers on Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

