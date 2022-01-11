ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Sheriff's Department December Activity Report

The Summers County Sheriff’s Department has released their monthly activity report for December, 2021:

Calls for service: 103

Arrests made: 6

Reports filed: 10

Traffic citations issued: 12

Misdemeanor citations issued: 5

Responses to motor vehicle accidents: 8

Civil papers served: 42

Responses to narcotic overdoses: 3

“Please keep in mind that these stats do not represent all of the activity in Summers County. It is only our (Sheriff’s Department) records and do not reflect that of the State Police (who also serve the county).

Thank you,

Summers County Sheriff’s Office”

