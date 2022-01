(The Center Square) – A Maryland delegate has introduced legislation that seeks to put a question on the ballot in November to legalize adult-use marijuana in the state. Delegate Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, filed House Bill 1, which is a constitutional amendment that if passed by a super majority of the House of Representatives and Senate would allow voters to decide at the polls during the General Election whether to legalize marijuana.

