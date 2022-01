When Carlisle freshman Mitchell Adams won a key bout for his team in a 46-19 win over Red Land on Wednesday night, coach Joe Wilson said he thought Adams could have opened up more and turned a 6-0 decision into bonus points. Adams took the good and bad of that experience into a big weekend at the New Oxford Invitational, leaning on those lessons to win his first ever varsity wrestling tournament.

NEW OXFORD, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO