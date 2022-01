Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not write off their rare goalless performance as he believes it will provide valuable help in preparing for the visit of Brentford.The 0-0 draw with 10-man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg was the first time since April the Reds had not scored in a home match and only the second occasion this season they had drawn a blank.A first-half sending-off meant the visitors retreated into a back five, and while Klopp’s side failed to break that down, the manager feels it may have given the Reds an insight into what to expect...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO