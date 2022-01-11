ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts COVID report: 53 new deaths, 60,986 new cases

By Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

BOSTON ( WWLP ) — State public health officials reported 53 new confirmed deaths and 60,986 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts since Friday.

Total COVID cases by age

  • 0-4 years: 8,042
  • 5-9 years: 7,666
  • 10-14 years: 8,662
  • 15-19 years: 11,249
  • 20-29 years: 33,338
  • 30-39 years: 27,456
  • 40-49 years: 19,323
  • 50-59 years: 16,867
  • 60-69 years: 9,387
  • 70-79 years: 3,837
  • 80+ years: 2,066

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 298,689 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,160,641 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 48,657 new individuals have tested positive with 3,468,525 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 22.39%

Hospitalizations

There are 2,923 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 432 patients that are in intensive care units, 273 patients intubated and 1,293 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 60,986
  • Total Cases: 1,247,123
  • New Deaths: 53
  • Total Deaths: 20,159

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 3,729
  • Total Cases: 97,520
  • New Deaths: 22
  • Total Deaths: 484

Vaccinations

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,114,885
  • Booster doses administered: 2,257,601

COVID cases in fully vaccinated individuals

  • 3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 845
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 15,858
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 350

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 5,724
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 104,311
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,794

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1,063
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 18,842
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 454
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,863
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Higher education

There are 5,224 new cases in the last week with a total of 39,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 80,303 new tests reported with a total of 12,872,732.

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Sandra Ruggeri
4d ago

what were the real reasons for the death? just because someone goes in for a car accident, heart attack or other and dies finding out they also had covid DOES NOT MAKE IT A COVID DEATH

