ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Dyess AFB awarded grant to upgrade fiber optics, 5G speed

By Abilene Military Affairs Committee
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VCHB_0disBpqq00

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Texas Military Preparedness Commission approved on Tuesday a grant request by the City of Abilene, providing 50-percent funding for a significant upgrade and expansion of fiber optics and 5G connectivity on Dyess Air Force Base.

The improvements not only will pave the way for the arrival of the new B-21 strategic bomber at the base, but also will expand service to several facilities used by base personnel and their families.

The state’s portion is $375,000. The Development Corporation of Abilene has allocated $300,000 for the project, and additional sources will provide the remainder for the $750,000 project. The Texas funds come from state budgeted money for the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. Governmental entities may apply for the grants to improve infrastructure for a military installation. “The State of Texas award of the DEAAG grant just exemplifies the City of Abilene’s dedication to the mission, airmen, and families of Dyess who protect this great Nation. We could not be prouder to play part in that,”said Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams.

The DEAAG award is the fourth to Abilene in the last five years. The other three grants have gone for:
•Relocation and improvements to a perimeter security fence.
•Expansion of the Visitors Access Control Center at the front gate of the base.
•Replacement of security gates around the flight line with state-of-the-art gates.

“The DEAAG program has provided needed funding to Texas military installations for many years,” said Greg Blair, Chair of the Abilene Military Affairs Committee. “This generous grant will further increase the military value of Dyess AFB and strengthen its position as one of our Nation’s premier air bases.

We could not have done it without a combined effort of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, The Military Affairs Committee, and The Development Corporation of Abilene.”

This project will expand fiber infrastructure to posture Dyess for future communications needs, especially in light for the upcoming basing of the new B-21 “Raider” bomber here. Improved and expanded fiber and 5-G are needed for the B-21 beddown and its daily mission operation. Speed and capacity will be increased for the state-of-the-art bomber which has much higher demands for such.

A portion of local, private money will be used to improve fiber and 5G in facilities frequented by Airmen and their families.

The City of Abilene will act as the fiscal agent of the new project

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

2 wildfires burn in the Big Country

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two active wildfires are burning across the Big Country. One in Shackelford County, and the other in Callahan County. The active wildfire, dubbed the “Mill Creek” fire is currently burning in Albany, just off U.S. Highway 283. According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System (TWIRS), the Mill Creek Fire […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Team Vet fishing hopes to help Abilene veterans, first responders & children with mental health struggles

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nonprofit fishing organization Team Vet is starting a branch in Abilene. Team Vet is a veteran-owned organization that helps veterans, first responders and children through mental health struggles. Founder and former fire chief in Mississippi Tom Sturgeon served in the United States Navy and is a 100% disabled veteran, losing his […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Fire in Sweetwater destroys home

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Fire Department (SFD) began investigating an early morning house fire Saturday, after a night of strong winds. According to a press release, the SFD reports the fire happened early Saturday morning in the 2200 block of Chester Street. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, the SFD […]
SWEETWATER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

City of Early building new, modernized town center

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The young City of Early is developing a 60-acre town center just north of the main commercial corridor running through town. Most Texas cities or towns have some kind of “historic downtown” area. However, for some newer cities, that is not the case. The City of Early, founded in 1951, is […]
EARLY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dyess Afb, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
City
Commerce, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Dyess Air Force Base, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Historical Abilene shopping center “Burro Alley” up for sale

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Here in the Key City, historical shopping Burro Alley is looking for a new owner, including one of Abilene’s well-known Mexican restaurants “El Fenix Café.”  “Burro Alley is significant, it’s part of what is their business. It’s what makes their business unique, it’s what makes this place unique,” said Real estate broker, Dr. John Hill with Barrett & Hill […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

How the Baby Moses law protects surrendered infants in Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On January 7 an infant child was found abandoned but alive in a New Mexico Dumpster, sparking a national conversation on child abandonment. In Texas, the Baby Moses, or Safe Haven Law has been in place since 1999 in attempts to protect surrendered children. “This is a real thing that could happen […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Beto O’Rourke meets with Texas mayors

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are both campaigning heavily in the Rio Grande Valley. Thursday, O’Rourke spoke with mayors from across Texas to discuss how he says he could help more than Abbott. During their talk, O’Rourke criticized Abbott’s handling of the pandemic and his handling of the […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Optics#5g#Afb#Dyess#Deaag#Nation
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene fire danger at level: Extreme during Wind Advisory

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) moved its fire danger level to “extreme” Saturday, due to strong winds. According to KTAB’s Chief Meteorologist, Sam Nichols, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Abilene recorded wind gusts surpassing 60 miles-per-hour, according to the AFD. Because of the strong winds, fires […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
BigCountryHomepage

Top 5 Abilene Weather Events in 2021 – #1: February freeze

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wrapping up our look back at the year in weather, KTAB/KRBC Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas, is counting down and breaking down the top five weather events of 2021 in Abilene. It is no surprise that our top weather event for 2021 is the major winter storm and record cold event, the February Freeze. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hendrick Health updates COVID-19 guidance, who can get tested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health updated its testing and quarantine guidance Thursday, in response to an increase in COVID-19 positive patients. If you believe you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, you can complete an online screening. Text “covidhelp” to (325) 216-4824, or click here. COVID-19 testing Hendrick Health highly recommends you take the assessment first, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy