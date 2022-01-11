ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Napa County’s quarantine policy to follow state guidance instead of CDC

By Fareeha Rehman
 4 days ago

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Napa County officials said they will be following the California Department of Health’s guidance on quarantine, rather than what the CDC laid out.

In a Tuesday presentation, Napa County shared what the state is requiring in terms of people returning to work after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The state said residents can follow a 5-day quarantine only if they have no symptoms in addition to having a negative antigen test result on day 5. If the person does not get a test, they must still isolate and quarantine for a full 10 days.

The isolation should continue if a fever persists, the state guidelines said.

This differs from CDC guidance, because the CDC does not require a test to shorten quarantine to five days.

For people who were exposed to COVID-19 and are not vaccinated or boosted, they should quarantine at home for five days and take an antigen test on day 5. If the test is negative and there are no symptoms, people who were exposed can end quarantine.

However, people should wear a mask around others for a full 10 days.

