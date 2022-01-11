ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WATCH: Biden gives remarks pushing for the passage of voting rights legislation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLester Holt hosted an NBC News Special Report as President Joe Biden spoke...

Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
Deadline

Joe Biden To Hold Formal Press Conference As Presidency Nears One-Year Mark

Joe Biden will hold a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, the day before his presidency hits the one-year mark. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement at the daily briefing on Friday. “The president looks forward to speaking directly to the American people,” she said. The solo press conference will be his first solo press conference at the White House since March 25. According to Mark Knoller of CBS News, Biden also has had five solo news conferences on foreign trips and two joint press conferences at the White House with foreign leaders. News organizations and the White House Correspondents’ Association have been pressing the White House for more access, but the administration has noted that the president takes questions from the reporters, multiple times during a given week. But reporters say that those more informal encounters, often with shouted questions, don’t compare to the formal news conferences and their opportunities for follow ups. Biden indicated that another press conference was in the works on Thursday, when NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell asked him, “Maybe a press conference soon, Mr. President. We would look forward to that.” “Me too,” he said in response.    
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
TIME

Democrats' Odds of Passing Voting Rights Reform Looked Bad Before Biden Went to the Hill—And Worse After He Left

Joe Biden spent more than three decades in the Senate. He understands its arcane rules. He once showed a prowess for shepherding complex legislation past obstinate Senators from both parties. But as he closes out his first year as President, Biden has failed to get two of his signature legislation efforts past Senators of his own party.
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
Washington Examiner

The moment Joe Biden finally lost his credibility

If President Joe Biden’s disorderly and lethal Afghanistan withdrawal was the moment that fractured voters' regard for him, then his vicious Atlanta speech last week may be the moment that defines his presidency. Speaking Tuesday at Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Biden uttered venomous, brutal accusations lacking factual...
