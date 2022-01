For the Kansas City Chiefs’ final regular-season game against the Denver Broncos, Arrowhead Pride contributors were unanimous in their belief that the Chiefs would win — but there was some disagreement about by how much. All but two predicted a blowout — and no one called for an easy win between eight and 13 points. It was the first time that’s happened this season. So our composite prediction of a 30-13 Kansas City win was 36 points removed from the 28-24 final against Denver. Our readers were less confident of a big win: about two in five thought it would be an easy win — and about one in 10 thought the game would be close.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO