ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Young artists can win up to $500 in Sacramento climate change contest

By Anisca Miles
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZfFa_0disBRrW00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento area students and residents, ages 14 to 24, with a passion for art and fighting climate change are invited by city officials to participate in the Carbon Zero Art Contest.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s office, the Office of Climate Action and Sustainability and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District are sponsoring the contest.

Climate change is the existential crisis of our time. The Carbon Zero Art contest is an opportunity for Sacramento youth to let their imagination show us adults how we can embrace solutions to climate change and crystalize why we are fighting for a more sustainable future.

Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento Mayor

The contestants will be split into three age brackets, ages 14-15, 16-18 and 19-24.

Will California send more stimulus checks in 2022? Here’s what Gov. Newsom says

A first-place winner in each bracket can win up to $500, officials said. Two $100 prizes for second place and six $50 prizes for honorable mentions will also be awarded.

“Entries can promote sustainability, demonstrate the need to reach carbon neutrality – known as carbon zero – or help others understand the urgency of fighting climate change,” officials said in a press release.

Local artists and the City of Sacramento Youth Commission will join representatives from the city and SMUD to select winners.

Sign up for FOX40’s Daily Newsletter

Artwork will be judged on “relevance to the topic, aesthetic appeal and overall creativity.”

Submissions will be accepted through Feb 24, and winners will be announced via email in March.

All submissions and the winners in each age category will be featured in an online gallery hosted by Engage Sac.

For more information on the Carbon Zero Art Contest, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
FOX40

2 lottery tickets worth $5 million each sold in L.A. County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two lottery players became instant multi-millionaires when their Scratchers tickets won them each $5 million, California Lottery officials announced Friday. Both lucky tickets were purchased in Los Angeles County and were the top prizes for their games. The first was sold at Hody Lane Liquor in Long Beach, according […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Art Museum#Weather#Carbon Neutrality#Smud#Daily Newsletter Artwork#Nexstar Media Inc#Stre
FOX40

Lawsuit: Google, Facebook CEOs colluded in online ad sales

Newly unredacted documents from a state-led antitrust lawsuit against Google accuse the search giant of colluding with rival Facebook to manipulate online advertising sales. The CEOs of both companies were aware of the deal and signed off on it, the lawsuit alleges.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy