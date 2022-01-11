Young artists can win up to $500 in Sacramento climate change contest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento area students and residents, ages 14 to 24, with a passion for art and fighting climate change are invited by city officials to participate in the Carbon Zero Art Contest.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s office, the Office of Climate Action and Sustainability and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District are sponsoring the contest.

Climate change is the existential crisis of our time. The Carbon Zero Art contest is an opportunity for Sacramento youth to let their imagination show us adults how we can embrace solutions to climate change and crystalize why we are fighting for a more sustainable future. Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento Mayor

The contestants will be split into three age brackets, ages 14-15, 16-18 and 19-24.

A first-place winner in each bracket can win up to $500, officials said. Two $100 prizes for second place and six $50 prizes for honorable mentions will also be awarded.

“Entries can promote sustainability, demonstrate the need to reach carbon neutrality – known as carbon zero – or help others understand the urgency of fighting climate change,” officials said in a press release.

Local artists and the City of Sacramento Youth Commission will join representatives from the city and SMUD to select winners.

Artwork will be judged on “relevance to the topic, aesthetic appeal and overall creativity.”

Submissions will be accepted through Feb 24, and winners will be announced via email in March.

All submissions and the winners in each age category will be featured in an online gallery hosted by Engage Sac.

For more information on the Carbon Zero Art Contest, click or tap here.

