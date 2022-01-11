ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Ground Floor Murals creates new mural near Logan Heights

kusi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC updates mask guidance to help stop the spread of Omicron

There's renewed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about what masks to wear against the highly infectious Omicron COVID-19 variant. The agency now recommends wearing "the most protective mask you can" to help stop the spread. This is happening as many Americans are still having a tough time finding at-home testing kits. Michael George has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Fox News

Massive volcano eruption recorded from space, triggers west coast tsunami warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ground Floor Murals#Kusi
NBC News

DirecTV to drop One America News Network in blow to conservative channel

DirecTV said Friday it will drop far-right channel One America News Network from its service when its contract expires, in a blow to the conservative news network. OAN, which rose to prominence amid the administration of former President Donald Trump, has been criticized for spreading conspiracy theories about the Covid pandemic and the 2020 election.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Republican Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. — Striking a tone of bipartisanship and optimism, Virginia’s new Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, pledged to “restore trust in government and to restore power to the people” as he was sworn in to office Saturday in Richmond. “Today we stand together on behalf of...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy