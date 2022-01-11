ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Seasonal Recipe Favorites: Catch the Trend with Winter Recipes

fishersisland.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love reading the predictions for hot food trends for the new year. So just for fun, I’ve sprinkled a few recipes below in a nod to what’s trending for 2022, including kelp, mushrooms and a spicy, slurpy Southeast Asian noodle soup called laska. Topping the list...

fishersisland.net

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trends#Stuffing Recipe#Noodle Soup#Hot Food#Food Drink#Southeast Asian#Laska Coconut Curry Soup#Mushroom Soup#Bacon Cheese
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
Popculture

Joanna Gaines' Biscuit Recipe Is the Cozy Comfort Food You Need This Winter

Fixer Upper stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines stopped by Good Morning America Wednesday morning to celebrate the launch of Magnolia Television Network, which took over the DIY Network. Joanna also shared an irresistible biscuits recipe that is the perfect comfort food for the chilly winter with the show. The "JoJo's Biscuits" recipe is featured in the Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines episode "Biscuits!" as well.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Is Sharing Her Favorite Healthy Comfort Food Recipes For the New Year

This time of year we’re often looking to revamp our lives. Whether that means we’re organizing our house from top to bottom or finally cleaning out the produce drawer so we can pack it full of colorful, fresh ingredients, we’re ready to treat our minds, homes, and bodies with reverence and respect. That means we’re totally going for cozy comfort food, while still making sure our nutritional needs are met, and it turns out that television star and cookbook author Giada De Laurentiis is totally on the same page.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
A.T. Steel

Recipe: Decadent Cookies

The Foolproof Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe From The Wasteland Of My Childhood. ⬇ No teasing — here’s the cross-section at the top of the recipe. I have very few passions but baking is one of them. This is one of my favorite original recipes.
aymag.com

Recipe: Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Recipe

We woke up this morning to some interesting news — Taco Bell is now offering a monthly taco subscription service. Oh, and the chain is (finally) bringing back the Mexican Pizza this year. In honor of this monumental moment in time, we thought the best way to celebrate would be to make a replica version of the dish for ourselves. Enjoy this Taco Bell Mexican Pizza recipe tonight while you sign up for a taco subscription and count down the days until you can get the real pizza in a drive-thru near you.
RESTAURANTS
Parade

51 Winter-Friendly Cauliflower Recipes That Upstage Potatoes and Pasta, Minus the Carbs

There’s no better month than January to insert a few more cauliflower recipes into your repertoire. New year, new healthy eating resolutions, right? Cauliflower is a trendy (yet sneaky) vegetable that mimics the taste and texture of potatoes, pasta and more, when roasted, mashed, sautéed and pureed. But it’s not as heavy in the carb and calorie department as other white, starchy counterparts, which means it’s ideal for using in casseroles and gratin-like, cheesy dishes because it’s better for you.
RECIPES
Telegraph

Winter slaw with hot and sour dressing recipe

This is the kind of salad I crave during the winter. I love the hot, sour, salty, sweet dressings prevalent in Southeast Asian food, the contrasts are extreme and exhilarating: you can also add bean sprouts to this salad. If your radishes aren’t crispy, soak them in ice-cold water for 20 minutes.
RECIPES
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 easy soup recipes to warm you up this winter

There’s nothing like a steaming hot bowl of soup to make you feel all nice and cozy this winter season. You could always open a can of comfort food and heat it up on the stove, but these days, with multi-cookers like an Instant Pot, you can cook up something homemade and delicious in no time. With January being National Soup Month, we thought we’d get some ideas from our friend, Mary Spencer, the owner of Taste: A Cook’s Place in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MI
blountcountian.com

Recipe Corner

This makes an easy weeknight meal. Serve the meat with your favorite taco or taco salad fixings. -Jenna Wood Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Meat 12 oz. tub salsa from the refrigeratedsection1.5 lbs. boneless, skinless chickenbreasts¼ cup homemade taco seasoning(or 1 packet store bought) Add all ingredients to a slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 4-6 hours. Shred the […]
RECIPES
Parade

47 Protein-Packed Lentil Recipes to Put the Pantry Staple Favorite to Good Use

If you’re anything like me, the extra time spent at home these days has probably got you clearing out your pantry—and I’m betting that you’ve got a pack (or more) of lentils just waiting to be used up. They’re part of the legume family, but they’re known for being a vegetarian protein source and super easy to cook. Just take a look at these 47 easy lentil recipes that range from red lentil soups and lentil stews, to lentil salad. But first, a deeper dive into what lentils are.
RECIPES
Nashville Parent

Snow Recipes!

Chill the can of coconut milk and skim off the cream (or leave it on if you want a more decadent dish). Put the snow in a large bowl, stir in ingredients, lightly mix until combined. Peppermint snow ice cream. While mixing cream and sugar as in the video on...
RECIPES
buckscountyherald.com

Recipe of the Week: Beef stew, a cold weather favorite

Brrrrr! Winter came back this week with a vengeance. That means it’s time to enjoy our favorite comfort foods. Soup is the first thing that comes to mind, whether you like chicken noodle, split pea or tomato with a grilled cheese sandwich. After that comes macaroni and cheese, which warms us up and fills up the empty spaces when we have to head out into the cold.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy