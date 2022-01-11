ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

2 men sentenced for 2018 murder in Dayton

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AiBiy_0disBFW200

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Tuesday that two men were sentenced following the death of 27-year-old Tevin Million in 2018.

Judge Capizzi to not seek fourth term as Juvenile Court Judge

In 2018, Million was shot multiple times and killed during a robbery on June 11. Four people were involved in the attempted robbery of Million at gunpoint, said the prosecutor’s office.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, 22-year-old Carlos Blanton and 22-year-old Tylin Watson were sentenced on counts of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. They were both sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office said Watson will serve the 20 years consecutively to a 49 years-to-life sentence he received in August of 2020 for an unrelated murder in Huber Heights.

Coroner identifies man killed in Dayton shooting

The other two accomplices, D’mariyan Glass and Kalesha Whitner, will be sentenced at a later date. Glass plead guilty to counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence in 2019. Whitner was indicted on multiple counts, including murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and other charges, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Dayton brothers indicted for double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton brothers were indicted for the shooting deaths of two men in January 2022. Darryl Cleary, 57, and Derek Shaw, 54, were indicted for a double homicide on Randolph Street, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. Dayton Police were sent to a home in the 600 block of […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Springfield shooting injures 1 in home

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a shooting in Springfield early Saturday morning. According to the Springfield Police Dispatch, Police were called to the 700 block of South York Street at 1:46 am Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found one person had been shot while inside the home. The extent of the victim’s injuries is […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Man indicted for fires at Vandalia church

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 20-year-old man was indicted on charges for setting fires at a Vandalia church. Garrett Cook was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury for arson, vandalism and desecration, according to Greg Flanagan, public information officer at the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Cook was arrested on Tuesday, January 4 in connection […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton man pleads guilty, distributed drugs causing overdoses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man pleaded guilty on Thursday to the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine resulting in six overdoses. 40-year-old Kelsey V. Williams distributed a fentanyl and cocaine mixture that was responsible for four fatal and two non-fatal overdoses on New Year’s Eve 2018 and New Year’s Day 2019, according to court […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Huber Heights, OH
WDTN

ATF offering reward after 30 guns were stolen from Middletown store

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward after more than two dozen guns were reportedly stolen from a store in Middletown, Ohio. The burglary happened in the early morning hours of January 15, 2022 at NYC3, a store located on […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Crews on scene of fatal rollover crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in Dayton. According to Regional Dispatch, the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2021 at Needmore Rd. and Shoup Mill Rd. Investigators believe the car flipped and the driver was ejected. He died on scene. Authorities confirmed the driver […]
WDTN

Dayton Police hold ICAT training as result of police reform recommendations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police received special training Friday on how to handle crisis situations not involving a firearm. The training is a result of the City of Dayton’s police reform working group recommendations. The training is called the Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics (ICAT) Program. The eight-hour training included both lecture and scenario-based […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Robbery#Tevin Million#Juvenile Court
WDTN

Man shot in Dayton; police searching for suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Dayton Thursday night. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a man was shot in the 1400 block of West Third St. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time. Dispatchers said police […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Sidney PD adds Cadet Unit, Citizen’s Police Academy

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney Police Department is starting a new program this year, and bringing back an old favorite. According to our partners at the Sidney Daily News, The SPD is starting a Public Safety Cadet Unit for people ages 14-20 who have completed the 8th grade.  Cadets must maintain a 2.0 GPA, […]
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Dayton church opens food pantry Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Anyone in need of a little bit extra can come to the Residence Park Church of Christ for food this Saturday, January 15. According to the church’s Facebook, The Residence Church of Christ Food Pantry will be open from 12 pm to 2 pm for families in need of extra assistance. […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Local woman faces additional charges after Jan 6. insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – A federal grand jury has charged 11 people affiliated with the Oath Keepers with seditious conspiracy and other charges after the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Nine of those charged were already facing previous charges for the event, including one woman from Woodstock, Ohio. Jessica Watkins, of Woodstock […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

Electrical outlet catches fire, leaves family without home

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is now without a home after an electrical fire caused massive damage to their residence Thursday night. According to Madison Township Firefighters on the scene, the blaze began around 10 pm after an electrical outlet caught fire while the family was out. When crews arrived at the London […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Huber Heights pilot dies in plane crash

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A deadly plane crash in Missouri has resulted in the deaths of two Ohio pilots. The NTSB said that two pilots died in the small-plane crash in Saint Charles County, Missouri. One of the pilots was identified as Amanda Youngblood from Huber Heights. George King from Westerville was also killed […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Ye allegedly punches autograph-seeking fan

Ye, formerly Kanye West, is being investigated over a battery accusation after allegedly punching a fan who asked for his autograph in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy