2 men sentenced for 2018 murder in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Tuesday that two men were sentenced following the death of 27-year-old Tevin Million in 2018.

In 2018, Million was shot multiple times and killed during a robbery on June 11. Four people were involved in the attempted robbery of Million at gunpoint, said the prosecutor’s office.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, 22-year-old Carlos Blanton and 22-year-old Tylin Watson were sentenced on counts of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. They were both sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office said Watson will serve the 20 years consecutively to a 49 years-to-life sentence he received in August of 2020 for an unrelated murder in Huber Heights.

The other two accomplices, D’mariyan Glass and Kalesha Whitner, will be sentenced at a later date. Glass plead guilty to counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence in 2019. Whitner was indicted on multiple counts, including murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and other charges, according to the prosecutor’s office.

