COLUMBUS — The work isn’t done for Zach Harrison. He’s coming back to Ohio State to finish it. Harrison entered the Buckeyes program with massive expectations as a five-star recruit out of in-state Olentangy Orange High School. Ranked as the No. 12 overall player and No. 2 defensive end in his class, the Buckeyes junior doesn’t feel like he has accomplished everything he set out to when he signed with Ohio State in the 2019 recruiting class.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO