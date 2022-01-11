ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $2.99 to $81.22 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $2.85 to...

www.kansascity.com

Seekingalpha.com

EQT becomes largest U.S. producer of certified natural gas

Top U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp. (EQT -0.1%) also has become the country's largest producer of certified natural gas, after saying it has certified most of its natural gas output under both the Equitable Origin Standard for Responsible Energy Development and the MiQ standard for methane emission. The certifications...
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports biggest weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs since October

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 11 to 492 this week. That followed a rise of just one oil rig the week before, and marked the biggest weekly climb since October, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 13 to 601, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, finding support as worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns over a potential disruption to global crude supplies. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.78, or 2.2%, at $83.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
#Petroleum#Crude Oil Prices#Gas Prices
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
MarketWatch

Oil prices climb sharply, with U.S. prices up over 6% for the week

Oil prices climbed sharply on Friday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified. "From an energy standpoint, this could be a seismic event," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Russia is not only a major oil producer but Europe, in their rush to get off of fossil fuels, has "become more dependent on Russia as major source for their energy." February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.70, or 2.1%, to settle at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract climbed 6.2%, according to FactSet data.
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
forexlive.com

WTI crude oil closes in on the best levels of 2021

Lockdowns in China and thousands of flight cancellations have done nothing to dent buying demand in crude oil since late December. Now crude is threatening last year's high of $85.41 per barrel. It rose as high as $84.22 today and settled up $1.70 to $83.82. It's been on a one-way...
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil dips, Gold off highs, Bitcoin lower

Crude prices edged lower as political pressure grew for the White House to lobby OPEC+ to make sure the group as a whole can hit their quotas as a few members have struggled. The short-term outlook still has many risks, but optimism is high that will be short-lived. Delta CEO Ed Bastian expects omicron to delay the rebound in travel demand by 60 days. The oil market will remain very tight this year and most likely over the next few years as most energy companies are not investing in massive new drilling projects.
Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Chevron continues to reward dividend investors despite the oil industry's ups and downs. Suncor's "integrated" approach means its already low costs could get even lower, further supporting dividend growth. ConocoPhillips is a focused driller set up to pay out any windfall profits from high oil prices to investors. Oil demand...
Seekingalpha.com

Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Demand May Fall In 2022, But Supply Could Decline Even Further

Established and geographically diversified base metal mining companies such as Freeport-McMoRan offer excellent means of hedging against growing inflation risks. We now know inflation is at the highest level in forty years following December's record-shattering consumer price report. The consumer price index is currently up nearly 8% YoY, while producer prices are up almost 10%. With prices rising at such a fast pace, essentially no dividend-paying assets deliver a positive return after inflation and taxes. Accordingly, investors benefit from shifting their exposure toward stocks, particularly those that gain directly from rising prices.
OilPrice.com

U.S. Natural Gas Sees Its Best Ever Start To The Year

Cold temperatures that have increased the demand for heat have catapulted U.S. natural gas futures to their strongest start to a year yet. Year to date, February futures rose 27%--a record—as February natural gas futures rose 11.49% to $4.742 per million BTUs at 1:43 pm EST on Wednesday. The...
