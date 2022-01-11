ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: It’s Optional

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

First a decision is made to leave earth and travel unseen airways … it is optional and there are many ways of getting there and we’ll explore a few of them tonight … illustrated of course!

The shot above is of a Great Egret that seemingly just flung itself out and over a cliff and is seeking stability and a little airspeed to remain airborne … you can see the alula feathers on the leading edge of his left wing deployed which increases lift and lowers his stall speed. If you think of these feathers as the thumb, and the primary flight feathers as the fingers it will give you an idea of how they work and are controlled … these groups are connected beyond the wrist.

Working our way down the group of photos we next come to an Osprey leaping from a tree limb, legs and talons fully extended after the push off and wings in a power stroke to lift him even higher as well as adding the speed necessary for flight. Just below him is another Osprey lifting off in dramatic form from the Sedona airport after refueling … the human created Osprey is a little messier on takeoff, but a mighty machine it is; looks like about the same trajectory upwards as the real deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NBYj_0disAdT900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XINV_0disAdT900

Next we have a Ring-necked Duck barreling down a watery runway as he picks up speed running with his webbed feet and wings in full takeoff mode … when he rotated it was a rapid ascent like you get taking off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California … and below him barreling down a very dry runway are Corky and me in a two place training glider on tow. Turf Soaring at Pleasant Valley airport had shut down a year or so earlier … Corky liked to fly with me, so we bought into this ship a couple of years before we bought the nice glass motorglider. That is me in the back and Corky in the front seat. Harry and Barb had rigged a lift system that we used to get Corky in and out of the plane. Harry was flying the tow plane that was pulling us and providing us with the initial altitude; Barb took the photograph. Fun time, but if you have ever sat back seat in a S-2-33 you know the great comfort I enjoyed. Cork loved it and that is what mattered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iv6e8_0disAdT900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sj9Vg_0disAdT900

Finally we have a Cinnamon Teal exploding from the water … he was the last of the flock to takeoff and the area around him was filled with water droplets from all of them taking off at the same time … the Widgeon in the lower right corner seems quite undisturbed by all of the commotion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SsEXS_0disAdT900

We have the optional event of takeoff covered here … tomorrow night the mandatory part … landin

Have a beautiful day and smile … you are here!

Cheers,

Ted

Let me forgive much, forget more; Let me close my eyes and fall half asleep, That the pictures may grow softer and stiller, And the life, O thou God! again grow gentle. Max Ehrmann

###

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CW2LN_0disAdT900

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses.  By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing …

The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: It’s Optional appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

Met Live Opera’s encore of ‘The Magic Flute’ in Sedona Jan. 22

Sedona News – To commemorate the new year, the Met Opera is presenting an encore of the first-ever Live in HD title, Mozart’s “The Magic Flute”. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “The Magic Flute” encore on Saturday, Jan. 22. There will be one show that day at the Mary D. Fisher [...] The post Met Live Opera’s encore of ‘The Magic Flute’ in Sedona Jan. 22 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘A Shot Through the Wall’ premiere Jan. 21-27

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the powerful and compelling new drama “A Shot Through the Wall” showing Jan. 21-27 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. A Chinese-American police officer’s life unravels after he accidentally shoots an innocent Black man in “A Shot Through [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘A Shot Through the Wall’ premiere Jan. 21-27 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Only One’ premiere Jan. 21-26

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new romantic drama “The Only One” showing Jan. 21-26 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. On the brink of accepting a life of independence and wanderlust, a young woman visits an old flame on his vineyard [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Only One’ premiere Jan. 21-26 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents ‘La Liste: Everything or Nothing’ premiere Jan. 20

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “La Liste: Everything or Nothing” on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Big mountain skiers, and close friends, Jérémie Heitz and Sam Anthamatten, find beauty and display grace in the [...] The post Sedona Film Festival presents ‘La Liste: Everything or Nothing’ premiere Jan. 20 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Sedona, AZ
State
California State
Sedona, AZ
Entertainment
Sedona.Biz

Ethnobotanist on Domesticated Agaves at KSB Virtual Speaker Series

Sedona News – Keep Sedona Beautiful will host Desert Botanical Garden’s Wendy Hodgson, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. for its monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series. This event will be held via Zoom. Please visit the KSB website, www.keepsedonabeautiful.org for details. The evening’s topic is titled “Agaves in the Southwestern United States: [...] The post Ethnobotanist on Domesticated Agaves at KSB Virtual Speaker Series appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

“Capturing the Essence of the American West – Themes and Techniques”

Sedona News – Professional photographer Laurent Martres will present at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 31st, at the Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road, Sedona. Doors open at 5:30.  Due to Covid-19 concerns about safety practices for indoor events, attendees are required to wear [...] The post “Capturing the Essence of the American West – Themes and Techniques” appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Prayer Painting with Sheryl Rogers

Sedona AZ : On Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM MST sat the Sedona Artists Market Gallery located at 2081 West State Route 89A, Suite 11, Sedona, AZ 86336, here will be a Prayer Painting event with Sheryl Rogers. With your energy and prayers, the forgiving nature of paint – you will [...] The post Prayer Painting with Sheryl Rogers appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Pony Soldier Showing as Memorable Movie Matinee

Sedona News – The Sedona Historical Society will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the vintage western film made in Sedona, ‘Pony Soldier’, on Sunday, February 6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The afternoon of cinematic excellence and Sedona movie history will begin when doors open at 3:00 p.m. 2022 celebrates 70 years since the release [...] The post Pony Soldier Showing as Memorable Movie Matinee appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
Person
Flight
Sedona.Biz

When They Said …

By Amaya Gayle Gregory When they said, “See people for who they really are,” I thought they meant to see the inner light, the godSelf, the spark that remains even when it’s nearly extinguished, to join with that, to be in union, communion with the truth of them. I didn’t realize true teachers, those who [...] The post When They Said … appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Living History at the Sedona Heritage Museum

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting the next in its Living History speaker series on Thursday January 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Museum when Ken Zoll will present an introduction to the new Verde Valley Archaeology Center in Camp Verde. He will trace the Center’s development from an idea in 2010 [...] The post Living History at the Sedona Heritage Museum appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Arts Academy of Sedona Announces Upcoming Events in January

Sedona News – First Friday with music by Kaleidoscope Redrocks, Friday, Jan. 7, 5 to 8 p.m. Join us to celebrate First Friday and enjoy our art gallery and live music by Kaleidoscope Redrocks, the sister duo of Gracie and Tivona from the Village of Oak Creek. They’ll be playing rock, country, folk and pop [...] The post Arts Academy of Sedona Announces Upcoming Events in January appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

KSB Celebrates Our First 50 Years!

By Craig Swanson President, Keep Sedona Beautiful Sedona News – Keep Sedona Beautiful was formed fifty years ago by a group of dedicated citizens to protect the beauty and natural environment of our area. Throughout our golden anniversary year of 2022, we’ll be celebrating our past accomplishments and highlighting our current and future initiatives. We’ve [...] The post KSB Celebrates Our First 50 Years! appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerial Photography#Earth#Over A Cliff#A Beautiful Day
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents Vertical Life Film Tour at Fisher Theatre Jan. 13

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the globe in hosting the Vertical Life Film Tour on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Join us for Australia & New Zealand’s very own climbing film tour. This year’s tour features four [...] The post Sedona Film Festival presents Vertical Life Film Tour at Fisher Theatre Jan. 13 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

EVAA January 13 Meeting

Verde Valley News – El Valle Artist Association (EVAA) will hold its first meeting of the  New Year on Jan. 13 at 1:00 pm at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ. Social distancing and masks are recommended. If you are an artist or interested in the arts, [...] The post EVAA January 13 Meeting appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

In Sedona, The Only Way Out Is In

By Tommy Acosta Sedona, AZ. — What a year. What a sad, sad year for so many. We lost relatives, friends, homes, our freedoms, our sense of well-being and peace of mind.  A constantly mutating virus that continues to wreak havoc across the planet, weather gone wild, tornados decimating communities, floods, fires, riots and insurrections; [...] The post In Sedona, The Only Way Out Is In appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Heritage Museum Presents Throwback Thursday

Sedona News – Tickets are still available for the Sedona Heritage Museum’s “Throwback Thursdays-Pioneers at the Museum”, on Thursday, January 6, at 3:30 p.m. at the Museum. Guests will enjoy a glimpse at parts of the Museum through encounters with costumed reenactors. Personalities who will present their stories are Sedona Schnebly-our town’s namesake; Dorothea Tanning-surrealist [...] The post Sedona Heritage Museum Presents Throwback Thursday appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Sedona.Biz

Exhibition on Screen ‘The Danish Collector: Delacroix to Gauguin’ Jan. 4

Sedona News – Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with “The Danish Collector: Delacroix to Gauguin”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. For many years no-one was interested in the art of the Impressionists. Artists [...] The post Exhibition on Screen ‘The Danish Collector: Delacroix to Gauguin’ Jan. 4 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

The Village Troubadours to perform at Camp Verde Community Library January 6th

By Carson Ralston Verde Valley News – Join us on Thursday, January 6th from 5:30-7:00 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for a special performance by The Village Troubadours. The Village Troubadours are Jashan Blackwell and Chantal Harte. Jashan grew up in the sixties, fell in love with the music of the times, [...] The post The Village Troubadours to perform at Camp Verde Community Library January 6th appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Museum Welcomes 10,000th Visitor of 2021

Sedona News – Sedona Heritage Museum volunteers surprised Mercedes and Jim Page of Orlando, Florida as the 10,000th visitor to the museum for 2021 when they walked through the doors on Monday, December 20th. Traveling down the West Coast of the U.S., the couple was touring through Arizona on their way to spend Christmas with [...] The post Museum Welcomes 10,000th Visitor of 2021 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Happy New Year from Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Sedona News – Hope, renewed intentions, the anticipation of new adventures and the desire to refresh your surroundings fills the start of a new year. Are you ready for 2022? Rowe Fine Art Gallery is! On January 7 from 4 to 7 p.m., the gallery presents New Art…A Great Start!, a special show to usher in [...] The post Happy New Year from Rowe Fine Art Gallery appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
107
Followers
390
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy