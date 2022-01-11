ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Encanto’ Directors On Colombian Influences And Magical Realism: “Magic That Was Born Out Of Emotion”

By Ryan Fleming
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Latin America is a large place, so when the idea was pitched, it was a daunting task to narrow it down. Directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard , with co-director and writer Charise Castro Smith , found the perfect place for this musical fantasy: Colombia.

Encanto takes place in a magical town sheltered by mountains. As she is fleeing from her home, Alma Madrigal (María Cecilia Botero) loses her husband and prays for a miracle to save her three children. The candle she was holding becomes magical and builds an “encanto” around the refugees, blasts away the invaders, and builds a sentient house for her family to live in. The candle gave magical gifts to Alma’s family for 50 years, until her granddaughter Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) mysteriously receives no gift. Mirabel starts to notice cracks forming in the house and goes on a quest to fix the magic of the candle, without the aid of any special gifts herself.

In deciding how the magic worked, Castro Smith brought on the concept of ‘magical realism’ which gave the story a sense of Latin American magic, as opposed to European magic.

DEADLINE: Where did the idea for the magical house, Casita, come from?

JARED BUSH : This idea that this family would be living in this Encanto, this magical place, was early on, and the family had magical powers we knew we wanted it to be a story about this multi-generational extended family. We didn’t want to leave the house. We didn’t want to go on a journey or a quest. We wanted it to be in one place, and so we wanted that one place to be as interesting, fun, and entertaining as possible. So, the idea that the house would also have magic came in really early on. The first few months of working on this concept, I’d say that the most significant adjustment up front, was actually when Charise joined us, and this notion of this miracle that gave the family this place and this house. And the way I think that the generational trauma also fits into that was something that Charise brought into it. So, it was a really great balance because we wanted the fun of this magical house, but we also wanted the grounding in a way that was really emotional.

DEADLINE: And how did you arrive at Colombia for the backdrop of this?

BYRON HOWARD : Taking it back five years ago, Lin [-Manuel Miranda] especially talked to us very early about wanting to do a definitive Latin American musical at Disney . It was a dream of his, and we were totally on board, we all love that idea. But it’s a huge part of the world, and so the question was where to set it. Luckily we had two very close friends from Zootopia , who had worked on a Zootopia documentary with us, Juan Rendon and Natalie Osma. They’re both from Colombia and as they heard us looking at Latin America in general, they said, “If you guys are looking for a place that’s a crossroads of everything in Latin America, culture and ethnicity and tradition and food and dance and music, you should really look at Colombia, because it really naturally has all of that.”

We weren’t disappointed, and Juan and Natalie actually were key in actually getting that research trip set up. They went with us to Colombia and they became two of our primary consultants on the film. And again, once Charise joined us, she had such a great grounding and magical realism, that this place, Colombia, which is one of the cradles of that literary style with Gabriel Garcia Márquez, it just made total sense, talking about a family. And a great way to get organic Latin American magic into this film without trying to force it into some European type of magic, that you’ve maybe seen before in other films.

DEADLINE: So, what’s the biggest differences between European magic, which seems to be more prevalent in films, and Latin American magic?

CHARISE CASTRO SMITH : Well, I think magical realism is a fast tradition that doesn’t just exist in Latin America. It’s a literature tradition that’s throughout the world. But I think the way we started to think about it and sort of define it within the context of our film, was that it was magic that was born out of emotion. Magic that was born out of character and relationship, instead of something that was like an external force sort of foisted upon the characters in the story. So, we really started to think about how to turn these very relatable family archetypes that everybody knows and is very familiar with, into how would they look if they were totally beefed up and made magical. And that’s where amazing characters like Luisa were born. She’s the rock of the family and she can carry 12 donkeys, or Isabela as the perfect effortless golden child with flowers literally blooming in her footsteps. So, it was really us trying to think about who these characters were, and these really very relatable family dynamics, and then making them magical and big and beautiful and visually stunning.

Variety

Contenders: How Cinematographers Played With Elements to Convey Director’s Vision

The cinematographers for such films as “West Side Story,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Macbeth,” worked hard in collaboration with the different visions of each film’s director. Filmmaker Joel Coen wanted “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his adaptation of the Shakespearean staple about the ambitious Scottish king, to be rooted in theatricality but not to look like a filmed play. “West Side Story” had to convey the grittiness of the mean streets of New York as well as dance sequences full of life and color. “The Power of the Dog” had to convey the vastness of Montana and the oppression...
MONTANA STATE
Deadline

‘Encanto’: Read The Screenplay For Disney’s Animated Musical Featuring Some Lin-Manuel Miranda Magic

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Lin-Manuel Miranda had three movies open in 2021, but only Encanto has brand new music by the Hamilton creator. In the Heights was based on his stage musical, while Tick Tick… Boom! featured Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical songs. Encanto tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), an outcast in a Colombian family where everyone has a unique gift, except for Mirabel. Mirabel’s sister, Luisa (Jessica Darrow), has super strength, and her other sister, Isabel (Dianne Guerrero), can bring vegetation...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Redo’: ‘With Love’ Star Emeraude Toubia To Executive Produce And Topline Rom-Com From Director Daniella Eisman

EXCLUSIVE: Emeraude Toubia (With Love, Shadowhunters) will executive produce and star in The Redo, a romantic comedy marking the feature debut of veteran TV director Daniella Eisman (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mindy Project). The film written by Maggie Rose follows three female best friends who, upon realizing they’re not getting the love they deserve, make a pact to reconnect with their biggest “almost” from their romantic pasts: a first love, an infatuation, and a friendship teetering on the verge of romance. Toubia will play Cara, an underpaid but ambitious lackey at a record label, who decides to lean into her infatuation with one...
MOVIES
Deadline

Range Media Partners Signs ‘Silent Night’ Filmmaker Camille Griffin

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has inked Silent Night director and writer Camille Griffin. The Keira Knightley-Matthew Goode drama horror feature repped Griffin’s feature directorial debut and made its world premiere at Toronto last year. AMC+ and RLJE Films picked up stateside rights to the movie which follows Nell (Knightley), Simon (Goode), and their son Art who are ready to welcome friends and family for what promises to be a perfect Christmas gathering. Perfect except for one thing: everyone is going to die. Roman Griffin Davis and Annabelle Wallis also star and the pic was produced by MARV. Silent Night won Best Screenplay and The...
MOVIES
Deadline

Peter Bogdanovich’s Last Picture Show: NFT ‘LIT Project 2 Flux’ Starring Kim Basinger Set For January 25 Release Through Ethereum Blockchain

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Bogdanovich, who died January 6 at age 82, had one final creative project that just got set for release. Weeks before his death, the disruptive filmmaker made LIT Project 2: Flux, which stars Kim Basinger in the first NFT collaboration between a legendary director and Oscar-winning actress created specifically for and available only on the Ethereum blockchain. The project has been scheduled for January 25 release on that platform. Bodganovich worked with LIT, a project on the Ethereum blockchain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of NFTs. The late Bogdanovich’s manager Oren Segal explained that the filmmaker grew very excited about...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Arthouse Streaming Platform Mubi Buys European Sales Company Match Factory

Mubi, the arthouse streaming platform and theatrical distributor, is moving into the sales arena. The London-based company, which has recently been on a buying spree of indie titles, has now acquired well-establish sales company The Match Factory and its production arm Match Factory Productions. Founded in 2006, The Match Factory has built up a reputation for distinct independent and specialty films, including the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Oscar-nominated titles such as Waltz With Bashir and Toni Erdmann, the early films of Jim Jarmusch, the complete library of Aki Kaurismäki and award-winning films like Happy...
BUSINESS
