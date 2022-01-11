ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Wrongful-Termination Lawsuit Against IATSE Grips Local 80 Settled; Claimed Cover-Up Of “Lewd Sexual Misconduct” Inside Offices

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MesPK_0disAX7f00

EXCLUSIVE: A sensational wrongful-termination lawsuit filed last year by Michael Mendez against IATSE Grips Local 80 has been settled. Mendez, the local’s former assistant business representative, claimed he was fired last February in retaliation for complaining about “lewd sexual misconduct” and “sexual harassment” that he allegedly witnessed at the local’s offices in Burbank.

A notice filed in Los Angeles Superior Court notes that “This entire case has been settled” and that “the settlement is unconditional.” No details of the settlement have been disclosed, and attorneys for both sides did not return calls for comment.

Mendez, who was hired at the local four years ago, claimed in the lawsuit filed in June 2021 and amended in late November that on the afternoon of June 19, 2020, he saw Tommy Valentin, the local’s secretary-treasurer, and an assistant business rep identified in court filings as “Mary MG Dow,” “both completely naked in the office kitchen having sex.”

“This was not an isolated incident, but rather repeated behavior in the office during work hours,” the suit alleged. “For example, on one occasion, (Mendez) went to the kitchen to get something and observed Jane MG Doe naked and seated on the kitchen counter while Mr. Valentin was on his knees with his face in her crotch. On another, (Mendez) observed both Mr. Valentin and Jane MG Doe standing naked in an embrace in the kitchen area engaging in explicit sexual behavior.”

Mendez, who remains a member of the local’s executive board, claimed that when he complained to Local 80 business manager Thom Davis about it, his boss “waved his hands in the air and shouted at (Mendez): ‘Are you going to piss me off? So much for me getting out of here early.’”

Davis, Valentin and Local 80 were named as defendants in the case. Davis, who had led the local since 1998, retired on December 31.

Local 80 hired an outside firm to investigate Mendez’s allegations, but Mendez claimed that he was concerned “about the integrity and honesty of the investigation.” In court filings, attorneys for the accused called the suit’s sexual harassment claims “baseless” and “frivolous.”

In his lawsuit, Mendez stated that on February 19, 2021, he received a letter “notifying him of his termination of employment from Local 80” while he was “out on sick leave with Covid-19.” Since then, he alleged, “Local 80 has engaged in a pattern of concealing the workplace complaints and misconduct that transpired.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Alec Baldwin Finally Hands Over Phone To Police In ‘Rust’ Fatal Shooting Probe

Weeks after a search warrant was issued for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone, the Rust star has given the device to police for their probe into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last October in New Mexico. Sought by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office to help determine what actually occurred on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of the indie Western, the iPhone has been handed over to Suffolk Country police in New York state, near one of the multi-Emmy winner’s residences. After much back and forth during the Christmas break with Santa Fe D.A.’s office over some of the private contents of...
SANTA FE, NM
Deadline

L.A. County Hits Milestone Of 28,000 Covid Deaths; Reports 66 On Saturday, Along With 41,765 New Positive Cases

On Saturday, Los Angeles County passed the milestone of 28,000 Covid-related deaths, reporting 66 new deaths, as well as 41,765 new positive cases. Today’s death count is the highest  the Department of Public Health has reported in a single day since April 2, 2021, with daily deaths having increased fourfold in the course of the last week alone. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 28,008 deaths and 2,213,664 positive cases. The majority of the deaths reported today are associated with the Omicron...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Sacker Entertainment Law Firm Launched By Former Miramax Exec

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Sacker has put up a new legal shingle in town. The former Miramax EVP has founded Sacker Entertainment Law Firm. Joining the now ex-Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP partner at the new LA-based venture is former Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP associate Andy Tan, who most recently served as an investment firm in-house counsel Having formally opened the doors soon after the New Year, the duo took the temperature of the changing industry and are offering alternative fee arrangements. Their focus is on a clientele of big screen and small screen producers, financiers, distributors and podcasters “Our mission is to be...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Vaccination Rate Among L.A.’s Grade School Aged Kids Just 18%; One-Third Of LAUSD Students Stay Home In First Week Back

The incoming superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District visited with administrators, staff and students at an Elysian Heights elementary school campus today, saying there is no end in sight to the difficulties Covid-19 will present for the district and students. “I’m one who believes in science, and we recognize that probably Covid-19 is here to stay,” said Carvalho during his campus visit. LAUSD officials mandated Covid testing for all students and staff before they were permitted to return to campuses this week. According to figures released by the district Thursday, 13.3% of district employees have tested positive for the virus ahead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Burbank, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Burbank, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Deadline

Tiffany Haddish Arrested On Suspected DUI In Georgia; Filming ‘Haunted Mansion’ In The Peach State

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in her car early this morning in Georgia on a suspected DUI charge. Released after posting a $1,666 bond at around 6:30 AM local time, a local law enforcement source says the Grammy winner was found by Peachtree City police after calls to the cops of a driver falling asleep at the wheel. Haddish was arrested as she was pulling into the driveway of a residence in the golf cart rich South Metro Atlanta town. The Girls Trip star refused a breathalyzer in the pre-dawn Friday hours and that is what led to her immediate arrest by law enforcement. Results of blood work that the sometimes self-admitted hard partying Haddish had today have not yet been released. Following the recent death of her grandmother and close friend Bob Saget, Haddish was in the Peach State filming the Disney project Haunted Mansion, I hear. Representatives for Haddish have not responded to request for comment from Deadline. If and when they do, we will update. TMZ first reported UTA-repped Haddish’s arrest. Somewhat ironically, Haddish is to be seen soon as a police detective in the AppleTV+ series The Afterparty, which debuts on January 28
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Deadline

Gavin Newsom Rejects Parole For Sirhan Sirhan

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has rejected parole for Sirhan Sirhan, concluding that the man convicted of assassinating Robert Kennedy “still lacks the insight that would prevent him from making the kind of dangerous and destructive decisions he made in the past.” Sirhan was granted parole last summer by a state panel, but Newsom still had the authority to nix his release. “The most glaring proof of Sirhan’s deficient insight is his shifting narrative about his assassination of Kennedy, and his current refusal to accept responsibility for it,” Newsom wrote in an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times published Thursday. The issue of whether...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence On Husband Bob Saget’s Death: “Bob Was A Force”

Kelly Rizzo today broke her silence on the death of Bob Saget, paying tribute to her “sweet husband” in a lengthy post published to Instagram. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” she wrote. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

David White, SAG-AFTRA Senior Advisor, Named Deputy Chair Of San Francisco Federal Reserve

David White, SAG-AFTRA’s senior advisor and former national executive director, has been named deputy chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. He’s served on its board of directors since December 2018. “I am delighted to take on this role and deepen my work with President Mary Daly and the incredible team at the San Francisco Bank,” he said in a statement. “This is a critical period in the monetary life of our country as we navigate the ongoing impact of the pandemic. It is a privilege to be able to participate in the process, to represent perspectives from our...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iatse#Sex#Cover Up#Attorneys
Deadline

‘Iron Family’ Trailer; Acquisitions By Freestyle, Comedy Dynamics, Oscilloscope & Kino Lorber; Full Frame Festival Grant; Color Congress Launch – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first trailer and teaser scene from Patrick Longstreth’s documentary Iron Family, which is set to make its world premiere at the 2022 Slamdance Film Festival. The Unstoppable Feature Documentary follows Jazmine Faries, a 32-year-old young woman with Down syndrome who is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls and Matthew McConaughey. For the past five summers, her family has performed her original stage plays for a small audience in their town of Iron River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In this sixth season, we follow the creative process of writing, rehearsing, and performing the play. Family bonds between her...
MOVIES
Deadline

Michael Jackson Dies: KABC Host, Radio Hall Of Fame Inductee Was 87

Michael Jackson, the Los Angeles talk radio personality who spent 32 years at KABC Radio and was syndicated on the ABC Radio Network for nearly a decade, died peacefully today at his LA home after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease, a family spokesperson tells Deadline. He was 87. “The world knew and adored our Michael Jackson. But Michael’s home was California, Los Angeles, America,” said Jackson’s frequent radio guest, former California Senator Barbara Boxer in a statement. “For that we are grateful.” During Jackson’s time at KABC between 1966 and 1998, he interviewed hundreds of public figures including Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Former NBC Exec Steven Hein Launches Podcast Company Story Mill Media

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Hein, who has worked for NBC, Legendary and Fox, has started his own podcast company. Hein, who was most recently SVP, Digital at NBC, has launched Story Mill Media. The company is focusing on working with media brands to expand their content into the audio space. Story Mill Media has also completed a pre-seed round of financing, helped by Justin Borrowdale from Weintraub Tobin, to help finance its own slate of podcasts. Hein was responsible for NBC’s podcast strategy, overseeing audio series based on The Good Place, Brooklyn 99 and Law & Order. He also worked on digital content for shows such...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘SNL’s Weekend Update Takes On Death Of Robert Durst, Prince Andrew Scandal & Feud Between ‘Sesame Street’s Elmo & Rocco

Tonight on Saturday Night Live, Weekend Update addressed topics ranging from the death of Robert Durst to the latest in the Prince Andrew Scandal, and a Sesame Street feud between Elmo and pet rock Rocco. It was anchor Colin Jost who pointed out that Durst, “the New York real estate heir who murdered his friend and dismembered his neighbor,” died in prison on Monday, aged 78. “Durst will be remembered as New York’s fourth worst real estate heir,” he said, with reference to photos of Donald Trump’s children Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka. Jost added that Prince Andrew, “who faces charges of...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’ Continues Primetime Winning Streak, ‘Ghosts’ Tops ‘Law & Order: SVU’

CBS had yet another exciting Thursday as Young Sheldon nabbed its latest primetime win. Once again sitting comfortably at the top of Thursday primetime, the CBS prequel series earned a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.41 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Young Sheldon‘s latest was up from last week’s return in audience and stayed steady in demo rating. Just like last week, Young Sheldon bested The Blacklist, Women of the Movement, Joe Millionaire and Walker. Ghosts (0.6, 6.27M) returned nearing season-high viewership. While the new CBS comedy bested Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 4.10M) in viewers, the two titles tied...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Joe Biden Appoints Star Jones To U.S. Commission For The Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad

Star Jones, who will become the host and judge on Divorce Court later this year, has another new gig: A presidential appointment to a U.S. commission. President Joe Biden tapped Jones to serve as one of the members of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, an agency which is tasked with identifying and reporting monuments, historic buildings and cemeteries in Eastern and Central Europe “that are associated with the heritage of U.S. citizens,” according to the law that created it in 1985. Jones, a former homicide prosecutor, was one of the original co-hosts of The View. She’s a principal of Instant Impact Group, LLC, which advises on diversity and equity programs. She also served as president and board director of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., and of the International Association of Women. Biden also appointed six others to the commission, including G. Jonathan Greenwald, Nicole Mavis Isaac, Nancy Kaufman, Michael Marquardt, Maureen Pikarski and Bill Shaheen. The commission was set up to ensure that such sites — historically important for populations impacted by Nazism and communism — are preserved. Jones will replace Faith Jenkins as the judge on Divorce Court this fall. The latest incarnation of the show started in 1999.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Teen Parents Comedy ‘Unplanned In Akron’ From Schuyler Helford & Picturestart In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Unplanned In Akron, a multi-camera comedy from Picturestart and CBS Studios. Written by actor-writer Schuyler Helford (Call Me Kat) with Emily R. Wilson (Bucktown, The Conners) supervising, Unplanned In Akron is a series about two teenagers navigating parenthood in the best way they know how. With a little help from their friends and parents, they will learn that no matter what age you are, taking care of a child is no joke — but sometimes, you just gotta laugh (or cry) your way through it. Wilson executive produces alongside Samie Kim Falvey and Erik Feig for Picturestart as well as Chris Mills and Chris Emerson from Authentic Talent and Literary. Helford co-executive produces. Luke Esselen oversees for Picturestart. As a writer, Helford has been on CBS’ radar; she was a writer for the network’s 2017 Showcase. On-screen, she most recently recurred on the Fox comedy series Call Me Kat and had a lead role in the Eli Roth-produced feature Haunt. She is also the creator of the Web series #Cybriety and Indoorsy. Helford, who has a comedy pedigree (her father is veteran comedy showrunner Bruce Helford), was repped in the deal by Eric Sherman of Ziffren Brittenham.
AKRON, OH
Deadline

Sundance Institute Sets Fellows For 2022 Screenwriters Lab

EXCLUSIVE: Eliza McNitt (Black Hole), Olive Nwosu (A Burial), Dina Amer and Omar Mullick (Cain and Abel), Michael León and Ashley Alvarez (Crabs in a Barrel), Neo Sora (Earthquake), Yuan Yuan (Late Spring), Marja Bål Nango and Ingir Bål Nango (I Love My Guođoheaddji / I Love My Reindeerherder), Zandashé Brown (The Matriarch), Hasan Hadi (The President’s Cake), Daniele Anastasion (The Scout), Caledonia Curry and Meagan Brothers (Sibylant Sisters, Silent Snake Magic), and David Miranda Hardy (The Swim Lesson) have been named as the fellows for the Sundance Institute’s virtual 2022 Screenwriters Lab, who will develop their original projects from...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

HBO Series ‘Perry Mason’ Adds ‘Marriage Story’ & ‘Blue Bayou’ Actor Mark O’Brien

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and filmmaker Mark O’Brien is set to star in season 2 of HBO’s Perry Mason in the recurring guest star role of Thomas Milligan. Thomas is Los Angeles’ ambitious Deputy District Attorney. He’s described as an aggressive attack dog in court as he strives to make his mark and ascend to greater heights, no matter whose blood he has to spill to get there. Season 2 will be eight episodes long with Matthew Rhys returning to the title role in the Emmy-nominated series. Season 2 of Perry Mason takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry (Rhys) has moved off the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Dave Chappelle On Bob Saget Death: “I Didn’t See (It) Coming,” Missed Last Text

Dave Chappelle regrets that he missed his last chance to speak with Bob Saget. During a Thursday night comedy set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Chappelle spoke about how he missed a final text from Saget. “Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle said, according to video footage posted to TMZ on Friday. “Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I started doing this comedy young. All of my peers are older than me. These [N-Words] is dying like hotcakes, but I didn’t see [Bob’s death] coming.” “[Bob] just text me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens,” said Chappelle. “I’m just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious. When I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out; I’m making memories. S—, when I go out at night, I’m making history.” Saget died on Jan. 9 at 65. His private funeral for friends and family was held Friday in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Gentefied’ Co-Creator Linda Yvette Chávez On Cancellation: “Metrics & Algorithms Will Never Measure The True Impact Of What We Did”

Linda Yvette Chávez, co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of Gentefied, shared a personal essay Friday following Netflix’s decision to cancel the Latinx dramedy series after two seasons. In the emotional letter to fans posted on Instagram next to a quote by Theodore Roosevelt, Chávez, who co-created, exec produced and co-ran the series with Marvin Lemus, spoke of the “small acts of revolutionary love” that helped her embrace her Mexican heritage and fight for representation in front and behind the camera. Chavez spoke of the millions of people Gentefied has reached around the world, “millions who saw themselves and their families on screen...
TV SERIES
Deadline

DirecTV To End Carriage Of One America News Network, Right-Wing Channel Known For Pro-Donald Trump Views

DirecTV plans to drop One America News Network, the right-wing channel known for its pro-Donald Trump coverage and commentary. The satellite provider, one of the largest distribution outlets, also plans to drop another channel, AWE, from OANN parent Herring Networks “We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” a DirecTV spokesperson confirmed Friday. According to Bloomberg, which first reported the news, DirecTV’s contract with Herring Networks expires in early April. DirecTV will continue to carry its programming through their existing agreement. DirecTV began carrying OAN in...
POTUS
Deadline

Deadline

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy